Opinion

The predicted Newcastle team v Brighton after Eddie Howe comments

Looking ahead now to this Newcastle team v Brighton.

Eddie Howe having watched his players draw 3-3 with Aston Villa and 1-1 with Chelsea.

Now it is Brighton, Newcastle United facing the opposition who they beat 4-1 only two months, to effectively confirm their top four finish (squad / club photo above after that win), making it mathematically certain with the point against Leicester in the following game at St James’ Park.

Fair to say the 22 players lining up, will be significantly different to that last meeting, with both teams / squads having had matches on Wednesday.

Eddie Howe confirming this when asked about his Newcastle team v Brighton this Friday night:

“We will change everybody, or we hope to.

“With two games in three days, we thought that was the right thing to do.

“We tried to go with one eleven against Chelsea and to get them to go for as long as we could, ninety minutes if possible.

“We were hoping to get 90 in for as many as possible, then I was going on gut feeling towards the end, thinking who do we need to protect?

“I’m speaking to my staff as well, to make sure we avoid injuries, because that is when we are most at risk.

“The players have done really well physically (on this USA trip) because it has been a hard week for them.

“It has been a lot of training, a lot of hard work and I think we came into the Chelsea game slightly fatigued.

“We wouldn’t train as hard (as we usually do) before a Premier League game.”

With Eddie Howe confirming his intention to not start anybody who was in the line-up that faced Chelsea…

My predicted Newcastle team v Brighton:

Nick Pope

Javier Manquillo

Jamaal Lascelles

Paul Dummett

Matt Targett

Bruno Guimaraes

Elliot Anderson

Joe Willock

Jacob Murphy

Harvey Barnes

Callum Wilson

I think fair to say that at least on paper, this likely Newcastle team v Brighton isn’t as strong as the one that faced Chelsea. On Wednesday, Eddie Howe played his first choice back four from last season, though Fabian Schar was forced off on 34 minutes with a hamstring issue.

However, it will be great to see Nick Pope almost certainly get a full 90 minutes, he was excellent in that second half against Chelsea.

Harvey Barnes set for his first NUFC start, Bruno in the middle, Callum Wilson up front.

Joe Willock hasn’t been back in group training long after injury but will hopefully be able to start, whilst Jacob Murphy reportedly had a knock, fingers crossed he will be ok as well.

Sean Longstaff was reported in midweek to be training alone, so unlikely he will start this one, although hopefully he will surprise us and be involved.

Other alternatives to be in this Newcastle team v Brighton are Harrison Ashby and Matt Ritchie, so it will be interesting to see who Eddie Howe goes with.

There is also the possibility I suppose that one or two players who did start against Chelsea, could potentially be named on the bench tonight.

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 (Played at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

