The polar opposite to Austria – Eddie Howe reflects

Eddie Howe is on a tight schedule.

Less than a week now to prepare for the last couple of friendlies next weekend.

Then after that it will be five days maximum on the training ground before Newcastle United kick-off against Aston Villa.

This summer arguably the toughest ever when it comes to readiness for the new Premier League season, especially with the 2022/23 campaign having been so demanding, with a World Cup finals plonked in the middle of it for the very first (if not the last…?) time.

With this packed pre-season schedule, it is all a little mad to recall that it is only 17 days ago when most of Newcastle United’s key players / internationals returned to the training ground (the rest of the squad only days earlier) and there have been five away friendlies during that time, including three in different USA East Coast cities.

Eddie Howe has been comparing and contrasting this pre-season schedule with the one last summer, talking before Newcastle United travelled back from the USA, to The Athletic:

“You’re used to your rhythm and habits when you’re at home so it will be good to get back to those routines we’re used to.

“The travelling is tiring, plane journeys and coach journeys but I have to credit the players for dealing with that with no fuss.

“They are well looked after and we are very grateful for what we’re given, but then you have to turn up and perform, I think they have.

“There has been a lot of noise.

“It’s the polar opposite to Austria last summer, which was very quiet.

“We could control things that we did a lot more there and here we have been following a schedule where we don’t really have a choice of what we do.

“But there are pros and cons.

“The games this year have been a big test for us and I think that will then speed up our ability to perform early season.

“We are going to have to start fast looking at our fixture list.

“The camp has been really good for us.

“The facilities were high-class, the opposition has been high-class.

“The support, the organisation — everything — has been brilliant.

“The players have been really committed to everything we’ve asked them to do and we go back united and fitter and now we’ve got a key two-week period leading up to our first game to improve on all areas.

“There will be a lot of training now.

“We haven’t done much training for the last four or five days so it will be good to get back and iron out a few things.”

Eddie Howe asked about his ideal scenario to have at his disposal, two teams of equal quality:

“We haven’t had that because we are missing some very important players like Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff.

So no, we feel we need a bit more strength and we are working hard to get that (in the transfer market).

“Things never come easy so we are prepared to be patient.”

