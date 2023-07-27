News

Thanks to Galway as injury gives Newcastle United teenager unexpected chance to impress Eddie Howe

Alex Murphy has been at Newcastle United 12 months now.

Dan Ashworth heading the challenge of building up the strength in all areas of the club, including of course the first team.

However, the Newcastle United sporting director also putting a lot of time and effort into replicating what he helped achieve at Brighton, bringing in young players from the UK and overseas with potential to be first team stars of the future.

Alex Murphy just turned 19 last month and now given a surprise chance to impress Eddie Howe. For young players, the very hardest thing is getting opportunities.

Last night in Atlanta, Fabian Schar forced off with a hamstring issue, Alex Murphy one of a small number of youthful players providing cover on the bench, as Eddie Howe split his first team players due to two games kicking off less than 48 hours apart.

A versatile defender, the teenager can play left central defence or left-back and it was the latter against Chelsea, with Dan Burn moving inside.

Alex Murphy taking full advantage and as well as impressing in defence, the former Galway player so unlucky not to score when Almiron and Isak combined to set him up, Kepa so lucky to see his arm block Murphy’s close range header with the keeper knowing nothing about it.

Lewis Miley is looking a very exciting prospect, the 17 year old Geordie so impressive in pre-season and especially when starting against Chelsea in this latest friendly.

If he and others, such as Alex Murphy potentially, could manage to make the step up to Premier League football in these seasons to come, it would give NUFC a massive boost.

Alex Murphy talking to official NUFC media after Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1:

“I can’t thank Galway enough.

“I was there for two years, I went in when I was 16, and learning off pros there every day is just so valuable, and then when you step in with these lads (at Newcastle United) it is a step up again.

“It was an unbelievable test, up against (Chelsea) players who are playing top level in the Premier League.

“An unbelievable experience.

“I don’t think it can get much bigger than that to be fair, a team like Chelsea. It’s massive.

“Obviously, I didn’t start the game, and I wasn’t expecting to come on as early as I did, but once I heard I was coming on, I was absolutely buzzing.

“I was obviously nervous but when you get on the pitch, it’s just another game really, like you are playing with your friends at home.

“Unbelievable training with the (Newcastle United) seniors every day, you learn so much and you have to be on it every day.

“Hopefully I will get more minutes, just try to impress again.

“Do my best and get in the manager’s head, just make an impression.”

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1 – Wednesday 26 July 2023 8.15pm (UK time 1.15am Thursday)

Goals:

Newcastle: Almiron 45+4

Chelsea: Jackson 12

Newcastle team v Chelsea:

Dubravka (Pope 46), Trippier (Ashby 85), Schar (A.Murphy 34), Botman, Burn, Joelinton (Turner-Cooke 85), Tonali, L.Miley, Almiron (Parkinson 78), Gordon, Isak

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Savage, J.Miley

