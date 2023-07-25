Opinion

Sunderland fans complain to Sky Sports about Newcastle United getting more coverage

Sunderland fans have been complaining to Sky Sports.

The Mackems not happy about Newcastle United getting more coverage by the broadcaster than their club.

The main target of their ire is Keith Downie, who covers north east football on behalf of Sky Sports.

Sunderland fans Twitter account SAFC Fans View:

‘Sky Sports Keith

Are you aware Sunderland have just toured the United States too?

Seems like you might have missed it?

Is your job spec purely premier league related now?

You’re clearly attempting to make it that way if not.’

Keith Downie of Sky Sports replying:

‘You’re right, I have missed it.

Sadly I can’t be in two places at the same time.

And just like all the other north east journalists, I’m in Atlanta covering Newcastle as that’s the bigger story.

Decided by my bosses — but I agree with them.

Unsure why this isn’t registering.’

The comments that followed from Newcastle United fans (and Sunderland supporters!), were predictably entertaining…

‘Have they not realised we’re in the Champions League yet?’

‘Gan on Keith!!! Downie the Mackem slayer’

‘Should do better Keith

I mean we’re all here waiting to see how they got on against random American semi pro teams after all.

They’d have been better off playing higher quality teams like Stranraer and Alnwick Town.’

‘Aye come on Keith, it’s not like the USA is even that big, put some effort in.’

‘Keith, why you not reporting on my local Sunday league pub team Mauretania FC?’

‘I am absolutely shocked that the Champions League football club are getting more coverage than the 2nd division club.’

‘Downie at the back post.’

‘Go on Keith lad!!’

‘(SAFC Republic) Well you know what to do lad, change that ‘North East England reporter’ to ‘Newcastle reporter’. Only report on potential departures expecting a reaction. Sad man.’

‘Sunderland are only relevant to Sunderland.

Newcastle are a global brand.

Go figure.’

‘(SAFC Tim) Bring back David Craig pls this man is a waste of space.’

‘(Sunderland fan Keith) Keith Iam writing to sunderland afc and asking them to ban you from entering our ground or covering the club as the behaviour to our fans is discusting and is it’s known to everyone you’re a Newcastle fan. Which is a conflict in your position.’

‘(Sunderland fan Tom) A good reporter reports equally.

Historically SUnderland are bigger club.’

‘It’s actually mental they still don’t get this !’

‘Keith why are you in the US covering Newcastle instead of Hebburn Town’s pre-season friendly against Whickham today?’

Just to explain for any Sunderland fans still struggling to comprehend this shameful Sky Sports bias…

Newcastle United are in the United States at the invitation of the Premier League, in their heavily promoted Summer Series event which aims to further increase the interest the USA audience has in the Premier League. Eddie Howe’s side playing Chelsea on Wednesday, whilst either side of that are/were games against Villa and Brighton who both finished top seven in the Premier League last season.

These Newcastle United matches seeing sold out signs for the Brighton game in New Jersey, over 40,000 were there to see the Villa match, whilst Chelsea on Wednesday is sure to be very popular (and newsworthy!) on both sides of the pond.

Meanwhile, Sunderland have just finished playing their trio of United States matches, where they played against second tier San Antonio and New Mexico, plus third tier North Carolina.

I can’t find any crowd figures reported for these matches and guessing third tier in America must be equivalent of somewhere in the non-league set-up in English football, maybe USA second tier scraping League Two standard in England.

Obviously a disgrace that Keith Downie and the entire Sky Sports set-up weren’t throwing everything into covering Sunderland in the United States…

