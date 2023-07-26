Opinion

Sorting out my 2023/24 Newcastle United membership was an adventure – Queue City!

This was it, Newcastle United membership day.

I read the club stuff when it came out yesterday.

Then this morning I was reading the extra info on The Mag (see below) this morning.

Then I began mentally preparing myself for the challenge.

I knew that getting a 2023/24 Newcastle United membership wouldn’t be straightforward, for two main reasons.

The crazy NUFC ticketing site which is far more complicated than it needs to be and so confusing so often, then also the sheer number of fans who would be trying to buy a 2023/24 Newcastle United membership.

We (myself and two others) had been members last season but the club offered no easy / simple way for us just to renew.

So anyway, I strapped myself in and got ready to make the first step towards getting home tickets for next season…a Newcastle United membership going to be essential, unless you are a season ticket holder.

Heading onto the ticketing site ahead of 10am, I was back on familiar territory…

When it got to 10am, I was allocated a place in the queue to buy my Newcastle United membership. My place in the queue was 22,000+. Apologies, I didn’t take a screenshot so just take my word for it. I saw on social media that as well as those fans who had lower queue numbers, there were others who had far higher ones, in the 30,000s at 10am.

When I got my 22k queue number, it said it would be at least an hour to wait before I got on.

Not long after 11am I did get onto the official NUFC ticketing site BUT got this message…

Hmmmm, what to do?

One careless move and you just know you are going to find yourself chucked out of the site, lose your 22k place in the queue and have to go back to the start and join the back of the queue. Which wouldn’t be good.

I had absolutely no idea what this message meant, or what I should do for the best.

What was the ‘offensive value’ and how could I ‘correct’ it???

What had I done to create a ‘potentially dangerous request’? Honestly, I had just been waiting patiently and behaving myself in the queue.

You only have a limited time (20 minutes I think) to complete your ticket / membership purchase, so staring at the screen I was started to feel the sweat run down my brow, what to do for the best?

As a kid I was an avid watcher of the Krypton Factor and then more recently, the excellent ‘Squid Game’, this thankfully wasn’t a case of life or death…although there again, if I didn’t sort out the memberships for the other two people I had been entrusted with, then maybe it would be! Last year the club closed the Newcastle United membership off to fans once a certain number had paid, who knows whether that would be repeated…?

Anyway, staring at the screen I made my choice, I totally ignored the correcting an ‘offensive value’ message and pressed what I guessed was the right button…success! I had passed round one, I was still in the game!!

After some trial and effort, I did manage to get the three memberships into the shopping basket. Despite no renewal process having been made available, once I was in on my supporter log-in, I could buy both my own 2023/24 Newcastle United membership AND the other two.

However, I actually had to buy a fourth Newcastle United membership as well, for somebody who wasn’t a member last season. Well, I tried and I tried but I couldn’t work out any way that you could add a new person, who wasn’t already a member.

I did eventually (with the clock ticking down…) work out how to add somebody BUT you had to give their supporter number.

I contacted the person in question and they DID have a supporter number having previously purchased some tickets apparently AND most importantly could locate the number. By some miracle I completed the transaction /challenge in the time allocated.

My Newcastle United membership (and three others) successfully purchased, with £148 (4 x £37) added to the NUFC appeal fund to help ease FFP restrictions.

I still have no idea as to how you would have added somebody who didn’t already have a supporter number. It certainly looked impossible for me to do on my visit BUT absolutely nothing on the ticketing site explaining what you were supposed to do. Maybe somebody who has no purchase history / supporter number has to do something different? Maybe they have to do that alone by logging on independently, then maybe connecting with us later at a later date on the NUFC system, so we could all get tickets together (if successful…).

Who knows, I am still none the wiser.

Anyway, I went back at just after half eleven to see what would be the case if I was having to join the queue some 90 minutes (plus stoppage time) after the 10am kick-off…

Even allowing for those doing multiple log-ins, anybody who still thinks we don’t need a bigger stadium ASAP, is in denial.

The Mag – Earlier today (Wednesday 26 July 2023):

On Tuesday morning, the 2023/24 Newcastle United membership announcement was finally made (see below).

The club revealing the information with only 18 days to go before the season starts.

If you want to buy a Newcastle United membership they go on sale at 10am this (Wednesday 26 July) morning.

One big / massive change to note was that for members it will be ‘access to tickets to home matches via a ballot’, so not first come first served as it has been previously, with tickets on sale at 10am on a particular morning ahead of each game.

Following that Tuesday morning Newcastle United membership announcement, the club then also later updated their FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions) on the official website:

‘How will the Membership ballot work?

There will be a 24 hour window to enter each matchday ticket ballot. This period will be communicated on the ticket on sale page on the website.

Those supporters that are successful in the ballot will have payment processed on the card details they supplied at the time of entering the ballot, and will receive an email to download their digital ticket.

Those supporters that are unsuccessful will not be contacted. Single match tickets cannot be forwarded on or re-sold. Our standard refund policy applies.

If I enter the ballot – can I enter with friends and family?

If each person has a membership, and you are linked by the Friends and Family functionality, you can enter the ballot as a group. If you are successful, each person will secure a seat.’

One other positive, is that listed on the (UK) adult Newcastle United membership benefits is ‘Access to ticket re-sale opportunities.’

Most major Premier League clubs have a system that allows fans, mainly season ticket holders, to put their tickets up for ‘re-sale’ to other supporters via the club, if they can’t get to a particular match. So very good news that Newcastle United appear to have now developed their own system along these lines.

Whilst local / UK members will see their applications go into a ballot each match, as they try to get home tickets. The club sparking speculation / confusion when instead of entering a ballot, ‘International’ members will have ‘Access to home match tickets (terms and conditions apply).’ Difficult to comment on that one until we can see what exactly those terms and conditions are.

Official club announcement on Newcastle United membership for 2023/24 season – 25 July 2023:

Newcastle United’s official club membership will go on sale for the 2023/24 season at 10am on Wednesday, 26th July.

Being a member brings supporters even closer to the club, providing a range of exclusive benefits and priority access to home match tickets.

Members will once again have a priority period for home match tickets. This season, the opportunity to attend online fan events with legends and players is included. The club is also introducing a specific Membership category for international fans.

Membership is priced at £37 for adults and £20 for under-18s. Membership can be purchased at book.nufc.co.uk.

MEMBERSHIP BENEFITS

Junior Magpie (0-17yrs)

* Digital Membership card

* Priority access to tickets to home matches via a ballot – STRICTLY ONE TICKET PER MEMBER

* No booking fee when purchasing tickets

* Opportunities to win mascot places throughout the season (terms and conditions apply)

* Access to ‘Money Can’t Buy’ competitions

* A free stadium tour when accompanied by a full paying adult

Adult Membership

* Digital Membership card

* Priority access to tickets to home matches via a ballot – STRICTLY ONE TICKET PER MEMBER

* No booking fee when purchasing tickets

* Access to ticket re-sale opportunities

* Access to two digital events with Club Legends and/or players (subject to availability, terms and conditions apply)

* Access to streaming (where available)

* Get 25% off food and beverage on matchday for the first 30 minutes after gates open

* 10% discount on drinks and 15% off food at Shearers Bar on non-matchdays

* 25% discount on stadium tours

* Free hire of event space in Shearer’s (once per season – terms and conditions apply)

Adult International Membership

* Digital Membership card

* Access to a minimum of two digital events with Club Legends/first team players (subject to availability)

* Access to home match tickets (terms and conditions apply)

* 25% discount on stadium tours

* Access to exclusive competitions

* Opportunity to vote in International Supporters Player of the Year Award

* Access to streaming (where available)

Junior International Membership

* Digital Membership card

* Access to a minimum of two digital events with Club Legends/first team players (subject to availability, terms apply)

* Access to home match tickets (terms and conditions apply)

* 25% discount on stadium tours

* Access to exclusive competitions

* Opportunity to vote in International Supporters Player of the Year Award

* Access to streaming (where available)

