News

Sky Sports make public the details of the Newcastle United plan for imminent United States trip

Sky Sports have updated fans on details of the imminent Newcastle United trip to America.

The trip is part of the summer series event organised by the Premier League to further strengthen interest in the United States in the English top tier.

Six Premier League clubs are involved and as well as Newcastle United, the event will see Chelsea, Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton and Fulham also taking part.

Sky Sports have revealed that the Newcastle United squad will be based in Atlanta where they play Chelsea. Either side of that game, Newcastle will first play Aston Villa in Philadelphia and then the final game is against Brighton in New Jersey.

Sky Sports also revealing that whilst many of the players won’t be involved in the game, the full Newcastle United first team squad will travel to Ibrox on Tuesday for the second pre-season friendly, as they will be then flying straight off to the United States after the Rangers match.

It is a full on schedule in America, with Newcastle playing Sunday, Wednesday and Friday, which in terms of UK time will be in the early hours of the Monday, Thursday and Saturday (details below).

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers v Newcastle (7.45pm) Allan McGregor testimonial at Ibrox, NUFC allocated 8,000 tickets – Sold out. To be streamed live by NUFC TV at a price of £7.99

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle v Aston Villa – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

USA Time – 7pm kick-off Sunday 23 July

UK Time – 12am kick-off Monday 24 July (***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July

UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

