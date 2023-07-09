News

Sky Sports make public Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United pre-season preparations plan – 7am kick-off

Sky Sports have given an insight into how Eddie Howe is handling pre-season preparations.

Less than five weeks now until the Premier League kicks off again for NUFC.

Newcastle United playing Aston Villa on Saturday 12 August with a 5.30pm kick-off.

Keith Downie covers Newcastle United for Sky Sports and he has given some info as to how Eddie Howe is kicking off those pre-season preparations.

The Sky Sports man saying that the NUFC Head Coach has halved the first team squad, with half coming into the training ground today (Sunday 9 July) for pre-season testing. Then the other half on Monday.

When the Steve Bruce holiday camp was made history back in October 2021, Eddie Howe and his coaching / backroom staff arrived for their first day of work at the training ground early in the morning in darkness.

Howe continuing as he means to go on, with Sky Sports reporting that Howe had the players at the training ground from 7am this morning.

The Newcastle United players were given programmes to keep on top of their fitness over summer and now the real hard work begins again.

Mirroring the Sky Sports info, the club’s official social media has been highlighting the return this morning of first team players as well to the training ground.

Nick Pope keen to get back to work after surgery on a finger caused him to miss the final Premier League match of last season, away at Chelsea.

With the likes of Dan Burn and Matt Targett also back this morning.

The announcement of the Sela tournament appears to have completed the pre-season friendly schedule.

This now appears to be the full seven game pre-season programme of matches:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Friendly – Gateshead v Newcastle (12.30pm) – Sold out

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Friendly – Rangers v Newcastle (7.45pm) Allan McGregor testimonial at Ibrox, NUFC allocated 8,000 tickets – Sold out.

Sunday 23 July 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Aston Villa (7pm – Local time) Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Wednesday 26 July 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Chelsea (8:15pm – Local time) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Friday 28 July 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

Saturday 5 August 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Friendly – Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

