Sky Sports confirm broadcast of three more Newcastle United matches

Sky Sports have finally confirmed the live TV broadcast of three more Newcastle United games.

NUFC fans in the UK able to watch three Newcastle matches in the space of six days.

There had been reports elsewhere that these matches would be covered but only now with less than a week to go, have Sky Sports officially confirmed that they will show all of the Premier League Summer Series games live.

There are nine matches in total, with Newcastle United facing Aston Villa, Chelsea and Brighton in the United States.

These are the Sky Sports listings below with UK times, with the five hours time difference, all three Newcastle United matches are in the early hours of the morning for UK viewers to watch live.

Sky Sports Premier League Summer Series Live Football on TV confirmation:

Sunday July 23

Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion – Premier League Summer Series, kick-off 12am

Sunday July 23

Fulham vs Brentford – Premier League Summer Series, kick-off 9pm

Monday July 24

Newcastle United vs Aston Villa – Premier League Summer Series, kick-off 12am

Wednesday July 26

Brentford vs Brighton – Premier League Summer Series, kick-off 10.30pm

Thursday July 27

Fulham vs Aston Villa – Premier League Summer Series, kick-off 12am

Newcastle United vs Chelsea – Premier League Summer Series, kick-off 1.15am

Saturday July 29

Brighton vs Newcastle United – Premier League Summer Series, kick-off 12.30am

Sunday July 30

Aston Villa vs Brentford – Premier League Summer Series, kick-off 5pm

Chelsea vs Fulham – Premier League Summer Series, kick-off 7.45pm

