Shaka Hislop gives personal update to TV viewers and fans after horrific live on air collapse

Shaka Hislop shocked everybody when collapsing on Sunday.

The former Newcastle United goalkeeper collapsing ahead of Real Madrid’s friendly with AC Milan at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Sunday.

Working for ESPN, TV viewers shocked as live on air Shaka Hislop staggered backwards and then forwards, before falling to the ground.

The live TV feed was cut as medical staff rushed to his assistance.

At the time, Shaka Hislop was talking to ESPN colleague Dan Thomas, Thomas not so long afterwards updating viewers with the news that the former keeper was ‘conscious, talking and feeling a little bit embarrassed’ by what had happened.

Shaka Hislop has now put something out direct to fans / viewers:

“Well, that was awkward. What a 24 hours this has been.

“Listen, every so often life gives you moment to pause, this was mine.

“There is so much I have to be thankful for.

“My wife, kids, family, loved ones, friends, people I have shared a space with over the years and have lost touch with for whatever reason and have reached out either directly or indirectly.

“Thank you.

“My response now has to be to seek out the best medical opinion I can get, listen to what my doctors have to say.

“In closing, I would like to say thanks to Dan (Thomas) and the ESPN family, the camera operators, the medical staff at the Rose Bowl, all who responded in the way that they did and afforded me the care that I got.

“Thank you.

“I know now that even when we argue and disagree, I have this fullest support of each and every one of you.

“I am looking forward to getting back doing what I enjoy doing most.

“See you in a bit.”

Shaka Hislop gives an update on his condition 🙏 pic.twitter.com/qoLxYZJfjj — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 24, 2023

All the best to Shaka Hislop and hopefully the medical experts will get to the bottom of what happened and ensure no repeat.

