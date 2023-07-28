Opinion

Seven significant Newcastle United positives showing through ahead of the new season

A new Newcastle United season is rapidly approaching.

Only 15 days now until the proper stuff starts.

Newcastle United taking on Aston Villa, a 5.30pm kick-off on Saturday 12 August. It can’t come around quick enough for me.

A lot of debate, as always, about how NUFC will get on.

Here though is my take on what I have seen so far, six significant Newcastle United positives showing through ahead of the new season…

Nick Pope

Fair to say that none of us realised just what we were getting, when Eddie Howe went back to his old club and paid only £10m (some media even claim it was far less than that!) for the England goalkeeper.

Thirty seven Premier League matches later and Nick Pope had been pivotal in Newcastle ending up top four. United with the best defence in the top tier, only Man City conceding as few goals as Pope and NUFC had done in the Premier League.

On Wednesday night Nick Pope made his first appearance of pre-season, making three very good to world class saves. Hopefully we will see him get a full match in against Brighton.

A top class keeper is essential and that is what Newcastle United have now got.

Ruthless

We are heading back in time… two months ago, Nick Pope makes a crucial late save after Newcastle waste numerous chances after completely dominating. However, that save / point against Leicester means NUFC are guaranteed top four.

Pope had started all 37 PL matches and yet Newcastle United chose not to allow their keeper to collect the full set six days later. Instead, a longstanding issue saw his finger operated on, immediately in the aftermath of securing Champions League football.

What difference does a week make? As it turns out, quite a lot.

That ruthless nature of the new NUFC means that Nick Pope was at the point in his recovery where he could do that second half against Chelsea, then all but for sure, will start against Brighton tonight.

If the club had waited until after that final match of last season, they would either be taking a risk now, or Nick Pope not involved at all in these key friendlies in America. I think that then would have made it a lot more difficult for Pope to start the Premier League season against Villa, based on just probably one appearance at St James’ Park next weekend.

Miguel Almiron

With 41 direct goal involvements (scoring 22, 19 assists) for Atlanta from only 65 starts, those are very impressive stats.

With 12 (scored nine, three assists) in three and a half years at Newcastle, fair to say we had to assume he couldn’t do anything remotely close at PL level.

With 15 (eleven goals, four assists) in the 2022/23 season (all competitions), surely a freak one-off?

Having seen Miggy’s brilliant cool finishes against Chelsea and Rangers in pre-season, I am now starting to think that this is the real Miguel Almiron and we can look forward to plenty more goal threat this coming season.

Bouncing back

In seven PL matches last season, Newcastle United went behind but came back to pick up points.

I know they are only friendlies but despite going 2-0, 3-2 and 1-0 down against Premier League opposition, Newcastle kept their discipline and came back to draw 3-3 and 1-1 against Villa and Chelsea respectively. Not to mention with a weaker / younger team coming back from 2-0 down to beat Gateshead, plus also not panicking when Darlow dropped that clanger for the Rangers equaliser – NUFC still going on to win.

Having character and resilience can take you far. Eddie Howe’s players already showing plenty of that in this pre-season.

Lewis Miley

A revelation.

A much overused word in football when referring to a player doing whatever.

Well, this 17 year old has undoubtedly been… a revelation in pre-season.

Will almost certainly sit out Brighton along with all others who started against Chelsea. However, the 17 year old has impressed in all four friendlies and nowhere more so than when playing the full game against Pochettino’s very expensively assembled team.

Exciting times ahead with this Geordie teenager, mature beyond his years.

Unbeaten

Once again, only pre-season. However, great to see that so far Newcastle are unbeaten, especially so when the last two they have gone behind against tough PL opposition. I don’t think it is that important to win pre-season matches BUT it definitely doesn’t do any good if you get hammered in them.

Last season Newcastle United proved very difficult to beat. More of the same please.

Anthony Gordon

You know that old chestnut ‘Like a new signing’… that is Anthony Gordon.

Especially for the idiots who were so quick to write off this 21 year old signing, who had been totally messed around at Everton, who even tried to make him a scapegoat for the shambles at their club.

For the rest of us, we saw flashes of what he could be capable of last season and were more than prepared to back Howe’s judgement.

Now we see the makings of a cracking player this pre-season.

