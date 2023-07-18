News

Sean Longstaff looking forward to the challenge ahead

Sean Longstaff can’t wait for the new season to kick off.

The lifelong Newcastle United fan was only five years old when NUFC last played Champions League football and now he is set to get the chance to play in the competition himself.

Many ‘experts’ are predicting a tough season for Newcastle United with the extra demands of European football and no doubt hoping Eddie Howe’s side struggle as a result.

However, Sean Longstaff insists that the team / squad have already shown that under Eddie Howe they can rise to the challenge.

They say that certain players are often only really appreciated when they are not available and that certainly seemed to be the case late last season. A shocking challenge on Sean Longstaff during the 4-1 win at Everton should have been punished by a penalty and red card but neither were forthcoming.

As a result of that challenge at Goodison, Sean Longstaff missed the next four matches when NUFC had up and down form and the consensus amongst fans was that the Geordie midfielder had been missed.

He returned though for the home game against Leicester when Newcastle United sealed top four with a draw.

Sean Longstaff was amongst the numerous Newcastle United players who should have scored that night, as NUFC battered Leicester but just couldn’t find the net.

With only one Premier League goal last season (plus the two against Southampton that ensured Newcastle went to Wembley in the League Cup), Sean Longstaff is capable of far better than that and becoming a regular scorer would take him to a whole new level.

Sean Longstaff speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle:

“We know we have got a really good opportunity and we’re looking forward to the competition (Champions League).

“We know it’s going to be tough but after what we did last year there’s no reason why we can’t go and give it a real good go.

“I never thought[returning to the Champions League would probably happen. To be involved in it now is something really special and something me and the rest of the team are not taking for granted.

“Unless you’re going into a competition to do as well as you can, then I think you’re selling yourself short.

“We know we’ve got a really good squad. We’ve got a lot of international players who are about to come back as well, which is exciting. We’re only adding to that over time as well.

“To be part of such a special group is amazing and the manager and staff who put in everything every day for us to be successful, it’s something we can’t wait to get started with and see how good we are.”

Sean Longstaff talking about his brother Matty getting released by Newcastle United this summer:

“It’s sad but that’s football.

“He’ll eventually get where he’s going to be because he’s a top player and people have seen that when he did play.

“We have played football together in pretty much the same team since we were nine years old.

“We’ve had a pretty good run at it and I’ll still speak to him all the time.

“He’ll still be supporting me and I’ll still be supporting him.

“The club have been great for him, especially the manager and Dan Ashworth.

“They have done everything they can and are going to get him back fully fit so when he is fit he can go out and kick on again.

“I’m really grateful for that and I know he is as well. It’s something that was going to happen eventually and we’ve just got to try to enjoy football while we can together.”

