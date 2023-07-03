News

Sandro Tonali releases personal statement to fans after choosing to leave AC Milan for Newcastle United

Sandro Tonali is now a Newcastle United player.

Monday at noon seeing the 23 year old Italy midfield international’s transfer formally announced by both Newcastle United and AC Milan.

Sandro Tonali agreeing a five year contract that will take him up to the end of June 2028.

The AC Milan fans haven’t taken the news well at all, a young star player who is also a lifelong fan of the club.

Sandro Tonali releasing this statement via his personal Instagram account to explain why he has left – 3 July 2023:

“Today I find myself here with a mix of emotions in my heart. As you know, I have decided to embark on a new adventure and a new challenge.

“I start with a thank you to the club that welcomed me and gave me the opportunity to be part of this extraordinary club, which for me is and will always, remain my home.

“I thank those who made me wear the colours of the team of my heart and who managed with availability the situation over the last few weeks.

“I learned a lot during these three years and I found a football family among the club, the teammates and the technical staff, who supported and guided me in my path. It is thanks to you that I have improved as a footballer and as a man.

“I understand that this goodbye can arouse mixed emotions and it is normal to feel this way when you leave a big piece of your heart, but it is important to remember that in football, as well as in life, changes sometimes are a reason for everyone’s growth.

“Now I want to thank my people: you who, like me, carry in your hearts the red and black colours. I will never forget the chants of Curva Sud, the 19th Scudetto, all the wonderful moments shared together and the love for our Milan.

“I wish you all, the club and fans, the best for the future and I am sure you will still do great things together. A warm embrace, with the hope that it is not a farewell, but a goodbye.

“Forza Milan. Sandro.”

