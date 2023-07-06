News

Sandro Tonali quizzed by Italian media after Newcastle trip – Asked if he has still made correct decision

Sandro Tonali was officially announced on Monday as moving from AC Milan to Newcastle United.

Then on Wednesday, Sandro Tonali and his partner, along with agent Beppe Riso, flew to Newcastle by private jet from Linate Airport in Milan.

The 23 year old doing official club interviews and a photoshoot.

Now on Thursday, Sandro Tonali landed back at Linate Airport in Milan and was immediately besieged by reporters, his transfer form AC Milan continuing to be a massive story in Italy, with the ramifications on Serie A and AC Milan in particular, losing such a highly valued homegrown talent.

The Italian media obviously desperately hoping for Sandro Tonali to say / admit he now regrets the decision, BUT instead, the midfielder adamant that he has no doubt that this was the right move for him at the right time, to Newcastle United.

Sandro Tonali talking to SempreMilan at Linate Airport (Milan) after flying back from Newcastle and asked what are his feelings now about the move to Newcastle United – 6 July 2023:

“Positive.

“I met people who wanted me at all costs.

“They were as positive as they were before I got there.”

How difficult was the choice?

“The most difficult choice of my career but which had to be made now.

“Milan welcomed me like a son and I will thank them for the rest of my life.”

In a previous interview (with Corriere Della Sera) you said you would never make the mistake of leaving Milan. What changed?

“It has been a long summer.

“Our decision doesn’t come [just] from this season.

“But from these ‘last] three seasons.

“I hope one day to be able to return to Milan and see the fans smiling.”

Leao said he was surprised that you left?

“I spoke to Rafa before the news and it’s normal that they didn’t expect this, but as intelligent people they understood and he himself wishes me the best.”

