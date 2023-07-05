News

Sandro Tonali is not a statement signing for Newcastle United – Louis Saha

Louis Saha has been talking about Newcastle United.

The former NUFC striker talking about the most recent big money signings that Eddie Howe has made.

Louis Saha signed on loan from Metz in January 1999 and ended up playing 12 times, the highlight of his brief NUFC stay was a winner at Blackburn in an FA Cup fifth round replay on the way to Ruud Gullit taking Newcastle to Wembley.

Louis Saha of course later went on to play for both Manchester United and Everton, amongst others.

Now the former player has been talking about Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, Newcastle’s big signings in January and July respectively.

Louis Saha talking to Paddy Power about Sandro Tonali:

“Sandro Tonali is not a statement signing for Newcastle United.

“He is a great player and still young but he’s not a statement.

“A statement signing would be someone who is already recognised as a world class player and those are the types of profiles that Newcastle are aiming for.

“They need one or two world-class signings to show they are at the next level because they are now in the Champions League next season.

“Tonali is a very good prospect, but they still need someone proven in the Premier League, there is still some way to go towards making a statement.

“Three signings like this [Tonali] would be a statement, or one world-class player would be a statement.

“I have a lot of respect for Tonali but he has things to prove.”

Louis Saha talking about Anthony Gordon:

“Anthony Gordon can force his way into Newcastle team next season.

“Joining a club in the January transfer window is always difficult. Mentally, you have been waiting for the transfer and you also have to try to fit in – it can take time to adjust physically.

“All of these factors into your confidence as a player and it is so important to fit in with your teammates.

“Newcastle were also still improving and changing their way of doing things. They had a set group of players playing regularly.

“Pre-season will be helpful for him and, the form he has shown at the Under 21 Euros will be very helpful.

“Things change from one year to another so it’s up to him to take his chance and get his confidence back to the level he had at Everton.

“He doesn’t have to worry, he’s young, he has legs, but it is up to him to show positive body language as that will help him link with the fans and also the players he’s playing with.

The form he’s showing at the Euros is what we want to see from him on a regular basis.”

The thing is, Newcastle United and Eddie Howe are NOT trying to make ‘statement’ signings.

At least not in the way Louis Saha means.

Newcastle United aren’t at this moment in time looking to buy players who have a lot of their playing career behind them and who are already seen as amongst the elite and who would need to be paid really mad wages.

Instead, as was the case with Isak, Bruno and Botman, Eddie Howe looking to sign young players with their best years ahead of them, who he can work with and help improve even further, before potentially becoming seen as amongst the elite.

Bruno, Botman and Isak have already shown incredible progress and quality in the Premier League, with potential for so much more.

