Sandro Tonali has arrived in Newcastle – Video

Sandro Tonali is now in Newcastle.

The former AC Milan flying in on a private jet to Newcastle Airport.

The Italian media having earlier shown Sandro Tonali arriving at Linate Airport in Milan, when he was met by Newcastle United Chief Scout Steve Nickson.

The signing of the 23 year old was finally confirmed (see below) as a Newcastle United player on Monday.

Sandro Tonali was announced on Monday but still has the usual media stuff to do, including photo shoot in his new club colours and interviews with the official club media.

Sky Sports showing video footage of the player stepping off his plane at Newcastle this afternoon, having become the most expensive Italian player ever.

🎥 Sandro Tonali arriving in Newcastle for the the first time — following his £55m move from AC Milan 🇮🇹 🛩️ The 23-yr-old flew in by private jet minutes ago to be shown around. 🤝 Tonali has signed a 5yr deal — & is NUFC’s second highest transfer of all time. @SkySportsNews pic.twitter.com/lXTxjCGJJs — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) July 5, 2023

It was previously reported that the Newcastle United squad will begin pre-season preparations as from tomorrow (Thursday 6 July) at the training ground. With now only 10 days until the first season friendly and just the two weeks before the squad fly off to America for three big friendlies against Premier League opposition.

Newcastle United official statement – 3 July 2023:

‘Newcastle United are delighted to announce the signing of Italian international midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan.

The 23-year-old joins the Magpies for an undisclosed fee and has agreed a contract at St. James’ Park initially until 2028.

One of Italy’s most highly rated young players, Tonali has 14 international caps for the Azzurri and has captained his country during this summer’s UEFA Under-21 European Championships.

After beginning his senior career with Brescia, where he achieved promotion from Serie B, he moved to Milan in 2020 – initially on a season-long loan – and has now amassed 130 Serie A appearances.

Last season, he also played in all 12 group and knock-out phase games as AC Milan reached the semi-final stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Sandro Tonali said: “First of all, I want to thank Newcastle United because they are giving me a huge opportunity for my career.

“I want to repay the trust on the pitch, giving it my all, as I always have. I’m really excited about playing at St. James’ Park, I can’t wait to feel the warmth of the fans.”

Newcastle United head coach, Eddie Howe, said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Sandro to Newcastle United.

“He is an exceptional talent and has the mentality, physicality and technical attributes to be a great fit for us.

“At 23, Sandro already has important experience as a key player in one of Europe’s top leagues and in the Champions League, as well as playing for his country.

“But he also has the opportunity and potential to grow and evolve with us, and I’m excited to add him to our squad as we approach the exciting season ahead.”

