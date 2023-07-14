Videos

Sandro Tonali arrives at Newcastle United training ground ahead of flying off to the States – Video

Sandro Tonali last week formally signing for Newcastle United,

Then later in the week the former AC Milan midfielder flew into Tyneside to Sandro Tonali to have a photo shoot in his new club colours and carry out media duties.

Amongst those, he gave his first official interview (see below), talking to the club’s NUFC TV.

The end of last week then saw Sandro Tonali fly back to Milan, to have a little more time off, having played for Italy at the Under 21 Euros.

Now on Friday (14 July), Sandro Tonali is back on Tyneside and the club has put out video footage of the midfielder arriving at the Newcastle United training ground today:

Ready to get to work! 😍🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/rxBuCuoCUc — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 14, 2023

Most of the Newcastle squad were back at the training ground last Sunday to get various tests done and start pre-season preparations.

Sandro Tonali and a number of others who have played international football this summer, have now returned to the training ground today, the likes of Callum Wilson, Alexander Isak, Bruno, Joelinton, Sven Botman and Anthony Gordon all back as well.

Those who returned last weekend, along with a number of Under 21 players are expected to be involved in the Gateshead and Rangers friendlies, then after the match in Glasgow the internationals who returned today will fly off with the rest of the NUFC first team squad to the United States, where another three friendlies will be played.

Sandro Tonali with his first official Newcastle United interview on NUFC TV:

Interviewer:

‘You are now officially a Newcastle United player, how does it feel to be here?’

Sandro Tonali:

‘I’m happy.

‘I was welcomed very quickly by so many [Newcastle] players.

‘From the moment I landed everybody has welcomed me as though I have been here many years, it has been a nice start.’

Interviewer:

‘What was your reaction when you first heard Newcastle had a strong interest in signing you?’

Sandro Tonali:

‘Well, there were a lot of steps [before the transfer happened], the most important one was when they notified me about the interest from Newcastle United.

‘I took it well because I knew it was something real and concrete, very different compared to other times.

‘Every year there was some interest but they [the people at Newcastle United] showed that they really wanted me here at all costs.’

Interviewer:

‘What were the main reasons that made you want to move to Newcastle United, from the club that you support and you helped win Serie A two seasons ago and got to the Champions League semi-finals last season?’

Sandro Tonali:

‘The people [at Newcastle United] who convinced me to come here were an essential part of this transfer.

‘This is a project [at Newcastle] in progress that needs to be carried on.’

Interviewer:

‘How difficult was it to leave that club which you have always supported and that you have done so well with these last three years?’

Sandro Tonali:

‘It was one of the most difficult decisions since I became a football player.

‘It was difficult but it had to be done.

‘The moment to do it had come, so we decided to follow this new path.

‘It will be a steep learning curve but it is a great opportunity.

‘We will try to make our supporters proud and happy after every match.’

Interviewer:

‘How much are you looking forward to working with Eddie Howe and can he improve you as a player?’

Sandro Tonali:

‘I am looking forward to working with Eddie Howe a lot because he was one on those people who wanted me here.

‘I’m looking forward to starting this journey with him.

Meeting the boss. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/gGJfVGnuDp — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 7, 2023

‘The ambition of every player is to come to a team and win.

‘I believe the first thing you should do is never stop and then try to win.’

Interviewer:

‘How excited are you to get started and meet up with your new teammates?’

Sandro Tonali:

‘I had to wait 10 or 15 days to meet my new teammates, that was annoying.

‘I hope to come here and start as soon as possible, I will have to make progress with the language as well.’

