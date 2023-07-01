Transfer Market

Sandro Tonali agent talks about Newcastle United project ahead of unveiling on Tyneside

Sandro Tonali is finally set to be formally announced as a Newcastle United player.

Wednesday night saw the Italy Under 21s captain end his participation at the Euros.

The UEFA rules working in Newcastle’s favour, as Italy ended up third in the group and not qualifying for the quarter-finals, despite finishing level on points with second in the group Switzerland and the Italians having a better goal difference than the Swiss AND Sandro Tonali’s side having won their group game against them (Switzerland).

With the medical having successfully been completed in Romania with Newcastle United staff on hand to oversee it. It remains just for the formal unveiling of the new signing on Tyneside.

Whilst the English media have been talking about Monday as the likely date for the Sandro Tonali to be announced, the media in Italy are insistent that Saturday (today) will be the day.

The midfielder has agreed a transfer to St James Park for €80m including add-ons, bonuses and a percentage of the sell-on fee.

Beppe Riso is Sandro Tonali’s agent and he has been talking to the Italian media ahead of Newcastle United announcing the signing.

Riso says that he thought it wasn’t easy to explain the Newcastle United ‘project’ but adds that Sandro Tonali is intelligent and ‘understood straight away’ what this chance to move to Tyneside was all about and the opportunities it will present.

Eighteen months earlier, Bruno Guimaraes was convinced to move to Tyneside after the Newcastle United project was explained to him. Surely an easier explanation for Sandro Tonali with Newcastle now a top four club and in the Champions League, rather than facing what looked very likely relegation, as was the case in January 2022.

Sven Botman similarly buying into the NUFC project when choosing Newcastle over AC Milan (and signing exactly a year ago today – 1 July 2022), then the same with Alexander Isak the following month (August 2022).

The first landmark signing was always going to be important and England international Kieran Trippier leaving reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid to become Eddie Howe’s very first NUFC signing, had been inspirational.

Sandro Tonali’s agent Beppe Riso talking to Sportitalia:

“It was not easy at the start to explain the [Newcastle United] project but he [Sandro Tonali] is intelligent and understood straight away.

“We found the best solution for everyone.

“For Milan and for Sandro.

“As he is going to have an experience in the NBA of football.”

A lot of unhappiness in Italy that one of their best young homegrown players is leaving Serie A, but as Beppe Riso spells out, just as the NBA is the pinnacle when it comes to playing basketball, the English Premier League is the same when it comes to football.

