Rangers v Newcastle United – ‘Quintessential’ Rangers pub opens its doors to Newcastle fans

It is Rangers v Newcastle on Tuesday night.

Officially there will be 8,000 Newcastle United fans in the away end, although by the sound of it, a fair few more will be in the home areas as well.

For those travelling, you may be interested to know that ‘The quintessential Rangers supporters pub’ will welcome NUFC fans on the day of the match.

A welcome change to what Newcastle United fans experience at Premier League away games.

The Louden Tavern announcing the following ahead of Rangers v Newcastle:

‘The Louden will be open at 2 pm – Midnight on Tuesday for Allan McGregor’s Testimonial Match.

The Louden is easily accessible from the City Centre or West End via the Underground System and is situated directly opposite the Ibrox Subway Station

We will have our usual free food available, Rolls and Sausage, Cheese and Ham Rolls, Hot Dogs, Scotch Pies, and Kabab Pies.

The Louden is an 18-and-over Venue

Newcastle Fans will be welcome’

The Louden Tavern official site:

‘The quintessential Rangers supporters pub

Located opposite Ibrox Subway Station, The Louden Tavern is situated on the doorstep of Ibrox Stadium. A home for all Rangers Supporters

The Louden Tavern: Ibrox Stadium opened in Sept 2011 and is located on the doorstep of the home of Rangers Football Club. Since then, the team at The Louden have turned the premises into the premier match-day supporter experience in the country.

A monument to Rangers’ 148 years of history, The Louden is designed with the full match-day experience in mind.

Lightening quick service across three bespoke areas you will not encounter another sports bar quite like the spiritual home of the Rangers support.’

