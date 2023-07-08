News

Rangers v Newcastle tickets sales update

Rangers v Newcastle tickets went on sale towards the end of May.

Newcastle United handed a (modern day) massive 8,000 away allocation.

The pre-season friendly (Allan McGregor testimonial) a 7.45pm kick-off on Tuesday 18 July.

At the time, many Rangers fans were sceptical as to how many of the away allocation Newcastle United fans could shift.

Well all 8,000 away tickets ended up sold out more than five weeks before the match, the last ones going on 12 June.

The massive demand for Rangers v Newcastle tickets saw all tickets sold to NUFC season ticket holders with loyalty points, the sale not reaching members, never mind the general public.

Now a big update from the Glasgow end of things.

Saturday morning, on the Rangers official site the game is now showing as entirely sold out:

It should be a great trip and reports from the Rangers end of things, their fans reporting many instances of knowing Newcastle supporters who have bought tickets in the home areas, after NUFC sold out the official allocation.

Those without tickets and unable to be there in person, will still be able to watch the match live.

The game will be shown live on both NUFC TV and Rangers TV.

When the fixture was announced in March, Eddie Howe said: “A trip to Rangers will present a strong challenge at what will be an important time in our summer preparations.

“Any time Rangers play at Ibrox, you expect competitive football, and we hope to contribute to a great occasion in honour of Allan McGregor’s achievements with the club.”

