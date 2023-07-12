News

Rangers v Newcastle tickets now back on sale – Limited number of away tickets so don’t hang around

There was an 8,000 allocation of Rangers v Newcastle tickets for away fans.

Despite the (by modern day standards) huge allocation, these sold out five weeks ahead of the match at Ibrox.

However, at 2pm on Tuesday (11 July 2023) the club revealed that there were a ‘small number of returns’ available, to season ticket holders with at least one loyalty point.

Having just checked this morning (8.15am Wednesday 12 July 2023), the official NUFC ticketing site is still showing some Rangers v Newcastle tickets still available for next Tuesday’s match.

I wouldn’t hang around though if you are interested, as these will go very soon.

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead v Newcastle (12.30pm) – Sold out

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers v Newcastle (7.45pm) Allan McGregor testimonial at Ibrox, NUFC allocated 8,000 tickets – Sold out. To be streamed kive by NUFC TV.

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle v Aston Villa – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

USA Time – 7pm kick-off Sunday 23 July

UK Time – 12am kick-off Monday 24 July (***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July

UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

