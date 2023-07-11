Opinion

Rangers fans set to be disappointed after Newcastle United claims

Rangers fans have a big friendly match to look forward to.

Next Tuesday (18 July) will see Newcastle United the visitors to Ibrox.

It should be a great occasion, with Newcastle fans swiftly buying all 8,000 away tickets, whilst Rangers fans bought up the last remaining home area tickets a week and a half before the game.

Over 50,000 will be there inside Ibrox, although some Rangers fans may be left a little disappointed…

Rangers News reporting ahead of the big friendly clash:

‘Rangers fans are set to get an early glimpse of Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali at the upcoming Allan McGregor testimonial clash at Ibrox.

An exciting friendly clash between Rangers and the Champions League-bound club will be the first Ibrox friendly of pre-season and the addition of £52m AC Milan man Tonali adds an extra dimension to the match.’

‘Now back in the Champions League after seasons of turmoil, Newcastle United certainly mean business and as part of that have added AC Milan midfielder and Italian international Sandro Tonali to their ranks.

Splashing £52m shows the spending power the Geordies now have and Rangers supporters will be the first get a glimpse of the new Newcastle United signing unless he turns out against Gateshead a few days before.’

‘As well as Sandro Tonali, Newcastle United may well have other big names on show against Rangers too, with the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak…potentially set to be involved.’

Hmmm…

I hope there aren’t too many Rangers fans who have bought tickets on the strength of seeing Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes in action next Tuesday.

Having had international commitments this summer, the likes of Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, Miguel Almiron, Martin Dubravka, Fabian Schar and Anthony Gordon aren’t even back at the training ground as yet.

In addition, Eddie Howe made clear on Sunday that Nick Pope, Emil Krafth and Joe Willock are still at various stages of recovery from injury, so they won’t be facing Gateshead either.

The majority of Newcastle United players did make their return to the training ground on Sunday, to go through various fitness testing and then start the pre-season preparations.

It would be a major surprise, for me anyway, if anyone but the players now back at the training ground, will take on Gateshead and then Rangers three days later.

Whilst in the meantime, the internationals will fly back in and I would assume by Monday or so at the latest, will pretty much all have assembled and gone through testing, ready to join pre-season preparations.

Which will start in earnest when the first team squad flies off to America following next Tuesday’s match in Glasgow.

That trip away will be pivotal to get the squad fully bonded again and three matches in less than a week will be a full on schedule in the States, the trio of games against other Premier League clubs.

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead v Newcastle (12.30pm) – Sold out

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers v Newcastle (7.45pm) Allan McGregor testimonial at Ibrox, NUFC allocated 8,000 tickets – Sold out. To be streamed kive by NUFC TV.

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle v Aston Villa – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

USA Time – 7pm kick-off Sunday 23 July

UK Time – 12am kick-off Monday 24 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League – As reported by the usually reliable Football Live on TV site)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July

UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League – As reported by the usually reliable Football Live on TV site)

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League – As reported by the usually reliable Football Live on TV site)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

