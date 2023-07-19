Opinion

Rangers fans comments on the defeat to Newcastle United on Tuesday night – Very interesting

Rangers fans watched on as Newcastle United played their team on Tuesday night.

Eddie Howe’s side winning 2-1 at Ibrox.

A capacity crowd there to see the match, including 8,000+ Newcastle United fans.

Very interesting to read the comments from Rangers fans after the match.

I would say many of the comments could be roughly divided into two distinct groups.

Those Rangers fans happy to say that they had simply ran into a better quality side and maybe fortunate to lose only by the one goal.

Whilst other Rangers fans wanting to focus on the perceived shortcomings of their own players and manager.

In terms of reproducing comment from Rangers fans for yourselves, I have naturally concentrated on the ones giving their views on Newcastle United.

Rangers fans commenting via their Bear Pit forum:

‘Newcastle are going to do really well this season aren’t they. Isak is a top player.’

‘I know it’s only pre-season and I know its all about fitness at this stage, but we really need substantial investment in that defence if we are going to win anything this year.’

‘Aye cause we will be coming up against Wilson, Isak, Almiron, Trippier, Guimaraes, Tonali etc every week.’

‘Maybe it’s the age I am but friendly or not I can’t stand a team coming into our stadium and totally dominating the ball.’

‘The game should be looked at as what it was.

A good test against a good side.

Even when Newcastle were well ontop in the first half they never really had any chances to add to the goal they scored.

All this talk about a,b and c not being good enough when we won’t come up against a team like that domestically all season is mental.’

‘The pressing from Newcastle in the first half was as good as i have seen from any team coming to Ibrox.

Outside getting into the CL, we won’t see a better side coming to Ibrox this season’

‘Newcastle looked really good and I’m sure they’ll have another really good season.’

‘Enjoyed that. Newcastle are a class above so not concerned like some posters seem to be.’

‘That was like having Nam flashbacks watching Jack and Lundstram trying to deal with a top team pressing them, last years Champions League games all over again. They simply can’t do it.’

‘Massive credit to the 8,000 Geordies who made the trip to Ibrox.’

‘Massive credit to 44k Rangers fans who turned up as well.’

‘I’d like the Gaffer to start with his strongest team, like Newcastle did tonight. That first goal is vital.’

‘You think Isak isn’t in Newcastle strongest team..WOW!!!’

‘Decent work out. Newcastle a top quality side, and a decent bunch of fans.’

‘Newcastle were a very slick side, we got a good workout keeping up in the first half.’

‘Just home from the game, my thoughts, great to be back at Ibrox first and foremost, Newcastle are a very good team, they played very well in the first half, Trippier is rapid. Excellent support from the Toon fans.’

‘Another myth of a support vocally Newcastle.’

‘They seem a decent bunch but were quite boring for a big support on an away day.

I was impressed with their team though.

They are a few signings away from being a top team.’

‘Aye good numbers but expected far more singing wise , it was bouncing when we went down to that tournament in Newcastle.’

‘Newcastle played a much stronger team purely because they had 8 thousand fans travelling up and it would have been a disgrace to them if they didn’t.

Newcastle are signing players for 50 – 80 million and then compare that to us.

It was a run around and a very good one at that.’

‘Fantastic for Allan McGregor. Well deserved tribute. A brilliant workout against a superbly drilled Newcastle team. All positives tonight.’

‘Tonali looks a good buy for them.

I thought Newcastle looked a class above, not surprisingly, whilst they took the game ‘seriously’ in the first hour. We did well last half hour after all the subs.’

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2 – Tuesday 18 July 2023 7.45pm

Goals:

Newcastle: Almiron 16, Ashby 87

Rangers: Lammers 64

Newcastle team v Rangers:

Karius (Darlow 46), Trippier (A.Murphy 46), Schar (Dummett 62), Botman (Burn 46), Targett (Manquillo 46), Lewis (Ashby 62), Tonali (Gordon 46), Longstaff (L.Miley 46), Anderson (Bruno 46), Almiron (White 62), Wilson (Isak 46)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Turner-Cooke, Parkinson

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3 (Anderson 50, ASM 59, Turner-Cooke 81)

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2 (Almiron 16, Ashby 87)

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle v Aston Villa – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

USA Time – 7pm kick-off Sunday 23 July

UK Time – 12am kick-off Monday 24 July (***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July

UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

