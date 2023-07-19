Match Reports

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2 – Back in the groove as internationals return and United show their class

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2 – Tuesday 18 July 2023 7.45pm

A much stronger starting eleven than at Gateshead on Saturday, with Tonali making his first start in black and white, plus other internationals involved.

They say it is all about fitness in these pre-season matches BUT Eddie Howe will also have been well pleased with the quality on show at times, especially in the first half.

The NUFC Head Coach had said how impressed he had been with the fitness of the Newcastle United squad when they were tested on returning to the training ground. The majority of the squad having returned nine days ahead of this match and then most of the internationals who had been involved with their countries only back on Friday, only four days before this game at Ibrox.

Eddie Howe made clear that the players had been given detailed summer individual fitness programmes to follow and that showed both in Friday’s testing of the internationals at the training ground AND in this win over Rangers.

The 8,000+ travelling fans very happy that as well as a first look at Sandro Tonali, the likes of Schar, Botman, Wilson and Almiron were also starting this friendly.

Newcastle were dominant from the start and Rangers struggled with the high press, as Eddie Howe had his team right on point, despite so early in the pre-season preparations. Very encouraging ahead of the proper stuff starting in three and a half weeks time.

The Glasgow side start their season a week earlier and expectations were that their extra fitness should give them some kind of advantage as they are further on in their preparations. However, as well as the clear gap in quality, it was NUFC who also looked sharper / fitter than the hosts.

That dominance quickly paid dividends, as with 16 minutes gone, Anderson played a one-two with Tonali in the middle of the pitch then the Geordie winger / midfielder played the ball to Almiron on the edge of the penalty area towards the right. We knew what to expect next and indeed Miggy went for the left foot curler aimed at the far side of the goal, however, instead of going for his usual top corner it was a perfectly executed finish spot on in the bottom left corner.

The eleven goals Almiron produced in the Premier League last season was a massive surprise boost and if he gets anywhere close to that again this time, it would be a serious plus.

That sharp finish for the opener was a perfect encouragement on that front and indeed Miggy proved the biggest threat for the rest of the first half. Newcastle so dominant but not creating a lot of clear chances as they knocked the ball about, although the Paraguayan saw one decent effort blocked and put another chance over the bar but that latter opportunity was difficult with the bounce of the ball.

The returning Schar and Botman saw little threat ahead of the break, a weak effort from Cantwell that trickled wide of the goal, the nearest Rangers came to any serious threat.

Despite eight changes at half-time and probably a weaker team, at least on paper, the second half continued on from the opening 45, Newcastle on top and Rangers struggling against the quality and sharpness of the visitors.

That was until the 64th minute when Newcastle United gifted Rangers and their fans the perfect pick me up. A shocking pass out from Karl Darlow clearly had Bruno not expecting the ball some ten yards outside the box, with Sam Lammers just behind him. The Dutchman pouncing and nicking the ball, before putting it past Darlow into the net. Best to get these kind of things out of the way in pre-season!

I bizarrely saw some journalists suggesting this was Bruno’s fault, in reality, it was Darlow at least 90% to blame and the midfielder’s fault only minimal, if any.

By that point Eddie Howe had made more changes to make it a completely different eleven compared to the first half.

Just when it looked like the home side would escape with a draw, another moment of returning quality helped win it for United.

From a similar position from where he ended up rounding off that remarkable assist at Goodison against a team in blue in April, this time Isak got into the box on the Rangers right but this time a clever right footed cross was finished really well with a looping header from Ashby who was leaning backwards to meet the chipped ball.

Karl Darlow then redeemed himself when in the final stages he saved low to his left, as Alex Lowry shot from just outside the box.

Rangers battled and were better in the second half, giving Newcastle a decent test so early in pre-season. However, the scoreline flattered them and whilst this wasn’t a case of escaping a hammering, NUFC probably deserved to win it by a couple of goals and almost certainly would have done, if not for that self-inflicted blow midway through the second half.

A lot of positives, with Tonali, Isak and Almiron all looking very decent, whilst great to see Schar and Botman slotting in again and looking the part. Another big positive in the shape of Anthony Gordon, off the back of his player of the tournament billing as England won the Under 21 Euros, the former Everton player looking very fit and sharp. Also, very direct, summed up perfectly in one moment when on the Newcastle left side, he burst past the Rangers defender like he wasn’t there, the low cross blocked but that kind of direct threat exactly what we are hoping to see from Gordon.

I think Eddie Howe will be in very high spirits as he and the squad head off to America on the back of a game that held so many pluses.

Goals:

Newcastle: Almiron 16, Ashby 87

Rangers: Lammers 64

Newcastle team v Rangers:

Karius (Darlow 46), Trippier (A.Murphy 46), Schar (Dummett 62), Botman (Burn 46), Targett (Manquillo 46), Lewis (Ashby 62), Tonali (Gordon 46), Longstaff (L.Miley 46), Anderson (Bruno 46), Almiron (White 62), Wilson (Isak 46)

Unused Subs:

Gillespie, Turner-Cooke, Parkinson

