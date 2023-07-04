News

Rafael Leao gutted by Sandro Tonali news

Rafael Leao reacting to news of Sandro Tonali having agreed a move to Newcastle United.

The AC Milan attacking player gutted by the news.

Rafael Leao and the departing midfielder are teammates and close friends.

The pair having played together for three seasons and helping to deliver AC Milan’s first Serie A title in 11 years and combining to help the club reach the Champions League semi-finals last season.

Rafael Leao summing up his surprise and disappointment at the transfer when declaring ‘I didn’t expect him to leave. He made the difference in midfield.’

Whilst AC Milan fans, players and the Italian media are all stunned by one of Italy’s best young players leaving for the Premier League, rather bizarrely, many journalists and rival fans in England are desperate to claim that Tonali isn’t anything more than average.

Rafael Leao though stating that Tonali ‘was an important player’ for AC Milan and thought the midfielder would have been at the club for a long-term.

Despite his disappointment at the transfer, Rafael Leao wishing Sandro Tonali ‘much success in his new adventure’ on Tyneside.

Rafael Leao reacting to Sandro Tonali agreeing to join Newcastle United:

“He [Sandro Tonali] was an important player for us.

“I didn’t expect him to leave.

“He made the difference in midfield.

“I saw him as Gattuso’s heir because he’s been a Milan fan since he was a child.

“He was someone I could see at Milan for many years.

“We have a good relationship.

“I wish him good luck… and much success in his new adventure [at Newcastle United].”

