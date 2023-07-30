News

Premier League’s greatest ever striker – Alan Shearer joined Newcastle United 27 years ago

Twenty seven years ago, Alan Shearer signed for Newcastle United.

The 30 July 1996, he came home.

Arguably the greatest ever Newcastle United striker and was it really 27 years ago that he signed on for NUFC? Talk about making you feel old…

However, absolutely no argument on whether he is the greatest of the Premier League era.

With other positions there is always room for debate BUT when it comes to strikers, it is a case of putting your goals on the table.

Alan Shearer is without equal.

Premier League official site – Greatest ever goalscorers:

260 Alan Shearer (Retired)

213 Harry Kane (Aged 30 and currently playing for Tottenham)

208 Wayne Rooney (Retired)

187 Andrew Cole (Retired)

184 Sergio Agüero (Retired)

177 Frank Lampard (Retired)

175 Thierry Henry (Retired)

163 Robbie Fowler (Retired)

162 Jermain Defoe (Retired)

150 Michael Owen (Retired)

149 Les Ferdinand (Retired)

146 Teddy Sheringham (Retired)

144 Robin van Persie (Retired)

139 Mohamed Salah (Aged 31 and playing for Liverpool)

136 Jamie Vardy (Aged 36 and playing for Leicester)

127 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Retired)

126 Robbie Keane (Retired)

125 Nicolas Anelka (Retired)

123 Dwight Yorke (Retired)

121 Romelu Lukaku ( Aged 30 and will leave Chelsea this summer)

As you can see, the top 20 Premier League goalscorers includes 16 who have already retired.

The day Alan Shearer signed for Newcastle for a world record transfer fee of £15M 😱 Over 15,000 fans gathered to welcome @alanshearer to the club 👏 pic.twitter.com/2HH60lxLKk — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 19, 2020

When Harry Kane eventually gets his escape from Tottenham and leaves this summer for Bayern Munich, then the only foreseeable threat for many years to come, will have disappeared.

There really is only one Alan Shearer and the stats are a bit false anyway, because whilst Shearer is still 47 goals ahead of Harry Kane, it is effectively really 70, as 23 top tier goals that Shearer scored before the rebranding of the English top league, don’t count as ‘Premier League’ goals when it comes to the PL record.

