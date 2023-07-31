News

Premier League Summer Series final table – Organisers give ‘champions’ Chelsea a huge helping hand

This Premier League Summer Series is now at an end.

A pre-season event that featured nine matches, with six clubs from the English top tier.

The event / tournament put on by the Premier League with the express intention of helping to further grow the USA interest in PL football.

On Sunday, the Premier League Summer Series was concluded and here are the full set of results.

The Premier League Summer Series results:

Chelsea 4 Brighton 3

Fulham 3 Brentford 2

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3

Brentford 0 Brighton 2

Fulham 0 Aston Villa 2

Newcastle 1 Chelsea 1

Newcastle 2 Brighton 1

Aston Villa 3 Brentford 3

Chelsea 2 Fulham 0

This is how the final Premier League Summer Series table looks:

Chelsea crowned ‘champions’ and Newcastle United in third, just behind Aston Villa on goal difference.

Interestingly, nowhere have I seen the media pointing out that Chelsea were given a significant helping hand…

These are the days that each of the six clubs have played:

Chelsea : Saturday – Wednesday – Sunday

Brighton : Saturday – Wednesday- Friday

Brentford : Sunday – Wednesday – Sunday

Villa : Sunday – Wednesday – Sunday

Fulham : Sunday – Wednesday – Sunday

Newcastle United : Sunday – Wednesday – Friday

So, when it came to the number of days between first and last matches in the Premier League Summer Series, it was 8 for Chelsea, 7 for Brentford, Villa and Fulham, 6 for Brighton and 5 for Newcastle United.

No idea who decided on the scheduling but Chelsea had a huge advantage with four days between each of their matches, whilst at the other extreme, Newcastle United had three and two days. With actually NUFC kicking off in New Jersey against Brighton, only some 45 hours after the Chelsea match in Atlanta had finished, also the small fact that the two stadiums are around 900 miles apart.

