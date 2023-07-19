Premier League official announcement – 36 man Newcastle United squad named for Summer Series
The Newcastle United squad have now flown off to the United States.
The club publishing photos on Wednesday morning of the players en route to America for three friendlies.
These three games form part of a Premier League Summer Series of matches, involving six PL clubs and nine games in total.
Sky Sports have confirmed (see below) that they will be broadcasting all nine matches live for UK viewers, although all three NUFC games are in the early hours of the morning in terms of UK time.
Now the Premier League have announced a 36 man Newcastle United squad for this series of matches in the United States, along with naming the squads for the five other clubs taking part.
Premier League official announcement – 19 July 2023:
Squads for Premier League Summer Series announced
See the players who will be taking part in the United States-based tournament between 22-30 July
A host of exciting new signings will be on show alongside established stars for the Premier League Summer Series, as all six clubs named strong squads for the pre-season tournament in the USA.
Newcastle United’s midfield recruit Sandro Tonali will be aiming to make an early statement against Premier League opposition.
Newcastle United
Miguel Almiron, Elliot Anderson, Joelinton, Harrison Ashby, Sven Botman, Dan Burn, Karl Darlow, Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, Mark Gillespie, Anthony Gordon, Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Sean Longstaff, Javier Manquillo, Jamie Miley, Lewis Miley, Jacob Murphy, Alex Murphy, Ben Parkinson, Nick Pope, Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint Maximin, Remi Savage, Fabian Schar, Kieran Trippier, Jay Turner-Cooke, Joe Willock, Callum Wilson, Emil Krafth, Matt Targett, Joe White, Sandro Tonali, Loris Karius
Events may have overtaken this Newcastle United squad announcement, with Allan Saint-Maximin seemingly set to leave St James’ Park.
Sky Sports Premier League Summer Series Live Football on TV confirmation:
Live football on Sky Sports – games, dates, kick-off times
Keep across all the football you can watch during the 2023/24 season on Sky Sports in the Premier League, Championship, Scottish Premiership, WSL, SWPL and Bundesliga.
Sunday July 23
Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion – Premier League Summer Series, kick-off 12am
Sunday July 23
Fulham vs Brentford – Premier League Summer Series, kick-off 9pm
Monday July 24
Newcastle United vs Aston Villa – Premier League Summer Series, kick-off 12am
Wednesday July 26
Brentford vs Brighton – Premier League Summer Series, kick-off 10.30pm
Thursday July 27
Fulham vs Aston Villa – Premier League Summer Series, kick-off 12am
Newcastle United vs Chelsea – Premier League Summer Series, kick-off 1.15am
Saturday July 29
Brighton vs Newcastle United – Premier League Summer Series, kick-off 12.30am
Sunday July 30
Aston Villa vs Brentford – Premier League Summer Series, kick-off 5pm
Chelsea vs Fulham – Premier League Summer Series, kick-off 7.45pm
