News

Premier League Newcastle United live TV matches – New announcements explained

Fans are impatiently waiting for the next announcement on Newcastle United live TV matches.

When the 2023/24 Premier League fixtures were announced on 15 June, that same day we found out what the opening weekend arrangements were for live TV.

Newcastle v Aston Villa at 5.30pm on Saturday 12 August was one of the rearranged matches, due to Sky Sports selecting it.

However, the choice of Newcastle United live TV matches for the rest of August and the whole of September has still now been revealed.

In previous seasons, the Premier League have published a list of dates when they aimed to make each announcement of live TV matches throughout the season.

However, this led to much frustration amongst fans of the various clubs, as on a regular basis the actual announcement wouldn’t come until days after the aimed for previously published date(s).

The Premier League and broadcasters have came up with a solution to that, by no longer publishing any dates!

Instead, last month the Premier League stated:

‘We will look to announce our monthly broadcast selections:

August to December: Not later than 6 weeks prior to the relevant Match Round (Match Round 1 – 20)

January to May*: Not later than 5 weeks prior to the relevant Match Round (Match Round 21 – 37)

*Broadcast selections for Match Week 38 will be announced following Match Round 37, with all fixtures played at the same time.

It is our intention to publish each monthly selection as soon as the details have been finalised, and so in some cases the publication date could be earlier than indicated above.’

Well we are now six weeks away from the Saturday 19 August round of games and ‘earlier than indicated’ hasn’t happened on this opening one. If memory serves me well, the live TV announcements never happen on a weekend, so today (Friday 7 July) is the very last day, IF they are to keep to this ‘not later than 6 weeks prior’ commitment.

This imminent announcement will cover the rest of August and all of September and we are looking at six Newcastle United matches in this timeframe.

We already know:

Saturday 12 August 2023 – Newcastle v Aston Villa (5.30pm) Sky Sports

So in the rest of August and through September, these are the matches we are waiting on confirmed dates and times for, plus who is broadcasting them, if anybody:

Saturday 19 August 2023 – Man City v Newcastle

Saturday 26 August 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool

Saturday 2 September 2023 – Brighton v Newcastle

Saturday 16 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford

Saturday 23 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley

Obviously it won’t be the best start to the Premier League’s new ‘commitment’ if they miss this first ‘commitment’, so we should expect at some point today to find out when these six August / September matches will be played and start planning our lives accordingly around when Newcastle United are playing!

