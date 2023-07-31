News

Premier League new measures to deal with Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta behaviour as well as players and fans

The Premier League and other football authorities have taken action finally.

A series of measures introduced ahead of the new season ‘…to help improve the behaviour of players, managers and coaches across the professional, National League system and grassroots game, as well as addressing the issue of football tragedy abuse.’

For Newcastle United fans (and supporters of other Premier League clubs) the main focus will be on the plans to deal with the increasingly poor behaviour of certain managers, as well as the players on the pitch of certain clubs.

Clubs such as Manchester United found themselves in trouble last season for failing to control their players, as they look to surround / intimidate match officials, even making physical contact with said officials.

Whilst Premier League managers such as Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta have been guilty of some very poor behaviour off the pitch.

The actions of fans is also under the spotlight, with new measures to deal with those who go beyond what is considered as acceptable behaviour.

Premier League and other football authorities’ official statement (highlights) – 31 July 2023:

The English football authorities are introducing a series of measures to help improve the behaviour of players, managers and coaches across the professional, National League system and grassroots game, as well as addressing the issue of football tragedy abuse.

New policies, procedures, and regulations will come into force from the start of the 2023/24 season, to address unacceptable conduct on the pitch, on the side-lines and in the stands, to ensure that the actions of the minority do not spoil the game for all. This builds on the work carried out throughout last season to combat dangerous and illegal fan behaviour, supported by the “Love Football. Protect the Game” football-wide campaign.

Participant behaviour

Under the new approach, match officials will be empowered to take more robust action alongside a consistent application of the existing measures when participant behaviour falls below expected standards, and The FA will apply stronger supplementary disciplinary action.

Captains are expected to take responsibility for their team-mates, encouraging them to play fairly and show respect towards the match officials and their decisions.

Where match officials are confronted, surrounded or their personal space invaded by multiple players, at least one player will receive a card. The FA could also take further action against the club.

New measures will include:

A new technical area code of conduct to require managers, coaches and other club staff members to behave in a responsible manner.

Increased financial penalties for serious and repeat offenders.

Academy scholars to undertake refereeing courses to improve players’ education into officiating.

Fan behaviour

To challenge the totally unacceptable presence of football tragedy abuse, for season 2023/24, regulation changes and tough new measures have been introduced which will see people who are found to have committed offences face stadium bans and potential criminal prosecution.

The issue is focused on offensive chanting, gesturing and displaying offensive messages based on football-related tragedies, which causes significant distress to the victims’ families, survivors and affected-club supporters. Football authorities, supporter groups and law enforcement organisations, including the police and CPS, have united to crack down on fans who participate in this vile form of abuse.

In addition to bans and criminal sanctions, a range of in-stadium, in-classroom and online resources will be rolled out under the “Love Football Protect the Game” banner, to educate adults and children alike about the hurt tragedy chanting causes. Ground regulations have also been updated to incorporate references to tragedy chanting.

The game will also continue its efforts to combat dangerous, illegal and unwelcome behaviour off the pitch, be it in the stands or online. Last season a host of new measures were introduced by authorities which saw enhanced sanctions applied for people identified entering the pitch, using pyros, taking drugs to games, throwing objects or for discriminatory abuse.

Restorative justice pilot scheme

To support the rehabilitation of those identified as having engaged in negative matchday behaviour, a new pilot scheme is now in development phase which will refer young people to a restorative justice education programme that will seek to inform and educate about the impact of their behaviour on others.

The scheme is being run by the Premier League, EFL, Premier League Community Fund and the EFL Trust with support from local police forces and will be trialled at 10 clubs across the Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two.

