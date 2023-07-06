Premier League clubs on course for spending record – Sandro Tonali signed and Declan Rice set to be announced
Can Premier League clubs break records again?
Below is the ten seasons journey of spending in the summer transfer window.
As you can see, a massive jump in 2022 after a period affected by Covid.
However, the new record spending last summer of £1.92bn, was also more than half a billion higher than the previous highest, £1.41bn back in 2017.
Spending by Premier League clubs each summer:
£606m – 2013
£863m – 2014
£871m – 2015
£1.12bn – 2016
£1.41bn – 2017
£1.23bn – 2018
£1.32bn – 2019
£1.30bn – 2020
£1.15bn – 2021
£1.92bn – 2022
This Summer 2023 transfer window opened on Wednesday 14 June, the first of 80 days.
Premier League clubs having until 11pm on Saturday 1 September to register new signings.
With 22 days of the transfer window gone, by my count there are already 30 deals for Premier League clubs.
With Arsenal’s £105m announcement of Declan Rice imminent, that would take the total to £732m already, that would take it to already past 38% of that record £1.92bn total in summer 2022, with currently only 27% of the transfer window days gone.
With countless massive deals in the planning and still 58 transfer window days (including today – 6 July 2023) remaining for signings to be registered, a long way to go and every possibility of cracking £2bn when it comes to the spending of Premier League clubs.
This is the up to date Summer 2023 transfer window information and deals, via the official Premier League site and the BBC Sport site:
5 July
Mason Mount [Chelsea – Manchester United] £55m
4 July
Nathan Collins [Wolves – Brentford] £23m
3 July
Mads Andersen [Barnsley – Luton Town] £1m
Tom King [Northampton Town – Wolverhampton Wanderers] Free
Sandro Tonali [AC Milan – Newcastle United] £52m
Bart Verbruggen [Anderlecht – Brighton] £16m
2 July
Dominik Szoboszlai [RB Leipzig – Liverpool] £60m
30 June
Nicolas Jackson [Villarreal – Chelsea] £30m
28 June
Kai Havertz [Chelsea – Arsenal] £65m
James Maddison [Leicester City – Tottenham] £40m
27 June
Mateo Kovacic [Chelsea – Manchester City] £25m
Guglielmo Vicario [Empoli – Tottenham] £17m
Lawrence Vigouroux [Leyton Orient – Burnley] Free
26 June
Kim Ji-soo [Seongnam – Brentford] £0.5m
24 June
Dujuan Richards [Phoenix All Stars Academy – Chelsea] £17.5m
23 June
Dara O’Shea [West Brom – Burnley] £7m
Justin Kluivert [Roma – Bournemouth] £10m
20 June
Christopher Nkunku [RB Leipzig – Chelsea] £52m
17 June
Dejan Kulusevski [Juventus – Tottenham] £27m
16 June
Mahmoud Dahoud [Borussia Dortmund – Brighton] Free
14 June
James Milner [Liverpool – Brighton] Free
12 June
Kevin Schade [Freiburg – Brentford] £22m
Yankuba Minteh [Odense Boldklub – Newcastle United] £7m
10 June
Youri Tielemans [Leicester – Aston Villa] Free
8 June
Alexis Mac Allister [Brighton – Liverpool] £35m
Jefferson Lerma [Bournemouth – Crystal Palace] Free
31 May
Mark Flekken [Freiburg – Brentford] £11m
16 May
Hamed Traore [Sassuolo – Bournemouth] £20m
10 May
Jordan Beyer [Borussia Monchengladbach – Burnley] £14m
5 May
Joao Pedro [Watford – Brighton] £30m
If you would like to feature on The Mag, submit your article to [email protected]