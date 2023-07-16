Transfer Market

Premier League clubs on course for spending record – Declan Rice announced

Can Premier League clubs break records again?

Below is the ten seasons journey of spending in the summer transfer window.

As you can see, a massive jump in 2022 after a period affected by Covid.

However, the new record spending last summer of £1.92bn, was also more than half a billion higher than the previous highest, £1.41bn back in 2017.

Spending by Premier League clubs each summer:

£606m – 2013

£863m – 2014

£871m – 2015

£1.12bn – 2016

£1.41bn – 2017

£1.23bn – 2018

£1.32bn – 2019

£1.30bn – 2020

£1.15bn – 2021

£1.92bn – 2022

This Summer 2023 transfer window opened on Wednesday 14 June, the first of 80 days.

Premier League clubs having until 11pm on Saturday 1 September to register new signings.

With 32 days of the transfer window gone, by my count there are already 38 deals for Premier League clubs.

With Arsenal’s £105m announcement of Declan Rice, that takes the total to £830m already, which is beyond 43% of that current record £1.92bn total in summer 2022, with currently only 40% of the transfer window days gone.

With countless massive deals in the planning and still 48 transfer window days (including today – 16 July 2023) remaining for signings to be registered, a long way to go and every possibility of cracking £2bn when it comes to the spending of Premier League clubs.

This is the up to date Summer 2023 transfer window information and deals, via the official Premier League site and the BBC Sport site:

15 July

Declan Rice – [West Ham – Arsenal] £105m

14 July

Tahith Chong [Birmingham – Luton] £4m

Jurrien Timber [Ajax – Arsenal] £34m

13 July

Romain Faivre [Lyon – Bournemouth] £13m

Anis Slimane [Brondby – Sheffield United] £2m

Ashley Young [Aston Villa – Everton] Free

12 July

Pau Torres [Villarreal – Aston Villa] £35m

11 July

Manor Solomon [Shakhtar Donetsk – Tottenham] Free

5 July

Mason Mount [Chelsea – Manchester United] £55m

4 July

Nathan Collins [Wolves – Brentford] £23m

3 July

Mads Andersen [Barnsley – Luton Town] £1m

Tom King [Northampton Town – Wolverhampton Wanderers] Free

Sandro Tonali [AC Milan – Newcastle United] £52m

Bart Verbruggen [Anderlecht – Brighton] £16m

2 July

Dominik Szoboszlai [RB Leipzig – Liverpool] £60m

30 June

Nicolas Jackson [Villarreal – Chelsea] £30m

28 June

Kai Havertz [Chelsea – Arsenal] £65m

James Maddison [Leicester City – Tottenham] £40m

27 June

Mateo Kovacic [Chelsea – Manchester City] £25m

Guglielmo Vicario [Empoli – Tottenham] £17m

Lawrence Vigouroux [Leyton Orient – Burnley] Free

26 June

Kim Ji-soo [Seongnam – Brentford] £0.5m

24 June

Dujuan Richards [Phoenix All Stars Academy – Chelsea] £17.5m

23 June

Dara O’Shea [West Brom – Burnley] £7m

Justin Kluivert [Roma – Bournemouth] £10m

20 June

Christopher Nkunku [RB Leipzig – Chelsea] £52m

17 June

Dejan Kulusevski [Juventus – Tottenham] £27m

16 June

Mahmoud Dahoud [Borussia Dortmund – Brighton] Free

14 June

James Milner [Liverpool – Brighton] Free

12 June

Kevin Schade [Freiburg – Brentford] £22m

Yankuba Minteh [Odense Boldklub – Newcastle United] £7m

10 June

Youri Tielemans [Leicester – Aston Villa] Free

8 June

Alexis Mac Allister [Brighton – Liverpool] £35m

Jefferson Lerma [Bournemouth – Crystal Palace] Free

31 May

Mark Flekken [Freiburg – Brentford] £11m

16 May

Hamed Traore [Sassuolo – Bournemouth] £20m

10 May

Jordan Beyer [Borussia Monchengladbach – Burnley] £14m

5 May

Joao Pedro [Watford – Brighton] £30m

