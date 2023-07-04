News

PFA Team of The Year – 12 Newcastle United players who have been selected by fellow professionals

I was wondering who had been included in the 2022/23 PFA Player of The Year Team.

I can’t say I tend to take a whole lot of interest usually…

However, I was wondering if any Newcastle United players had made it into the eleven?

I looked all over and couldn’t even find the 2023 side, never mind whether any NUFC interest in it.

Anyway, it turns out that with it being the 50th year of the PFA Team of The Year awards and of course the individual accolade, they have changed everything.

The organisers say they have made it extra special by… making everybody wait until 29 August 2023 to find out the winners, yes, more than three months after the season has ended AND two and a half weeks into the new 2023/24 season!

There is the FWA (Football Writers) award but nobody cares about that one, it is only the ones picked by their fellow professionals that counts for both players and fans.

So anyway, that got me looking back and it turns out with previous PFA Team of The Year awards these past 49 seasons before the 2022/23 one, there have been 12 different Newcastle players included, four of them in two separate seasons.

Newcastle United players who have made the PFA Premier League (First Division) Team of The Year:

1973/74 – Malcolm Macdonald

1984/85 – Chris Waddle

1986/87 – Peter Beardsley

1987/88 – Paul Gascoigne

1993/94 – Peter Beardsley

1995/96 – Robert Lee, David Ginola, Les Ferdinand

1996/97 – Alan Shearer, David Batty

1997/98 – David Batty

2001/02 – Shay Given

2002/03 – Alan Shearer, Kieron Dyer

2005/06 – Shay Given

2011/12 – Fabricio Coloccini

A bit of a coincidence that in the Premier League era, 11 times NUFC players included before Mike Ashley arrived, then only one during his shocking ownership.

Nearly as heartbreaking as the Ashley misery, for older fans the sight of the eighties and the elite trio of Waddle, Beardsley and Gazza all chosen. To make it even worse, they were each selected for the PFA Team of The Year for the season immediately before each of them left!!!

