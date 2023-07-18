Opinion

One of North Shields’ finest has sadly passed away – A memorable send off

Very sadly, one of North Shields’ finest gentleman and Newcastle United fan, John Asiamah, passed away recently after a long illness.

A gentle giant and a good local footballer in his day, about a hundred of John’s many friends met up with his family on Sunday at Tynemouth Club.

There were flat caps, Harringtons, pork pie hats and braces fully on show, as lads from the old skinhead and ska days gathered. Many of the lads were former NME (Newcastle Mainline Express) members.

Some of The Mag readers (Tony M definitely) may be familiar with names like Headsy, Basher and Frainy.

Frainy was the streaker in the yellow budgie smugglers, who leapt from the Leazes End in the 1970s to demand that the referee awarded the Toon a penalty. It was caught on camera and is/was hilarious.

‘The Gloaters’ were proudly represented by myself and Auld Ellas.

I have to mention that although John Asiamah was a huge Newcastle United fan he never got involved in the ‘casual’ scene.

All the lads and a few of the lassees present, were there because ‘Big John’ had made such a massive contribution to North Shields, and also a wonderful impression on the community as a whole.

As the day wore on there were many conversations about what is currently happening at Newcastle United.

The older lads are getting excited, but are probably also getting wary, as we see some of our loved ones and friends pass away.

At the end of the day we are all part of the Newcastle United family, and no matter how much our rivals try to hinder and often slander us with their spiteful and jealous patter, we are going to stick together.

I’m convinced that Newcastle United are heading for the very top and every day at the minute is filled with hope.

When we finally get there, great blokes like John and all of the rest of the great lads and lasses who won’t be here to see it, will never be forgotten by the Toon Army.

