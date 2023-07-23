News

Official Premier League site explains why Eddie Howe has signed Harvey Barnes – Boost for Newcastle United

Sunday has seen Harvey Barnes at last announced as a Newcastle United player.

The winger signed from Leicester City for a widely reported transfer fee of around the £38m mark.

So why has Eddie Howe signed the 25 year old?

Well, some cracking analysis (see below) from the official Premier League site points out exactly why.

It is very exciting the potential that Harvey Barnes could add to an already impressive Newcastle United team.

Official Premier League site explains why Eddie Howe has signed Harvey Barnes:

‘The 25-year-old enjoyed the most productive goalscoring season of his career to date in 2022/23, registering 13 Premier League goals for Leicester City.

Coming in off the left-hand side, he showed us that his right-foot can be deadly around the penalty area on a consistent basis.

Linking with Wilson and Isak

Barnes is a powerful runner who is hard to track when he gets into his stride.

This should suit a Newcastle team that is often at its best when they launch quick breakaways.

Only Manchester United (102) made more direct attacks than the Magpies (95) en route to a top-four finish, so look out for the winger sprinting beyond the last defender.

Barnes used his speed to good advantage for the Foxes, scoring a selection of very similar goals last season.

Seven of his 13 goals came from the left-side of the box no more than 12 yards out, usually from surges into the area.

His final strike in a Leicester shirt, against West Ham United on the final day, saw him play a neat one-two around the box before slotting in from the angle of the six-yard box.

This was trademark Barnes, and he also produced a near identical effort at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Set to start on the left for Newcastle, he will want to exchange passes with Callum Wilson or Alexander Isak, by looking for wall passes that take him into the danger zone.

How does this impact the starting XI?

Barnes will likely be a replacement for Allan Saint-Maximin, who has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli.

Howe’s first-choice combination during the second half of last season did see Joelinton occupy the left-wing spot with Joe Willock playing behind him on that side of central midfield.

If Barnes starts, we may see Joelinton and Willock competing for a place inside the midfield, alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali.

Alternatively, Joelinton could be used as a right-side forward instead.

Barnes, who could feature during the latter stages of the Summer Series, is not the most creative wide player.

In fact, he only made 19 key passes in the entirety of 2022/23 for the Foxes.

His game is better suited to breaking into the box and testing opposition ‘keepers with efforts on goal.

As shown in the table below, his shot output and conversion rate compared well with Newcastle’s top performers during the previous campaign.

Barnes v Newcastle’s attackers 2022/23:

The right type of signing

With Wilson and Isak both impressing in the striker’s role, Howe does not need to make a centre-forward signing his priority this summer.

Bringing in Barnes to compete with the likes of Miguel Almiron, Joelinton and Anthony Gordon for a winger’s spot makes more sense.

There is no doubt that Newcastle do need to score more goals in open play.

The Magpies ended up with just 48 open-play goals from 38 matches, the joint-fewest among teams who finished inside the top six.

Top-six sides’ open-play goals

This acquisition gives them a better chance of reaching 50-plus in the season ahead.

At 25, Barnes is a proven Premier League performer who looks ready to make an impact at St James’ Park.’

