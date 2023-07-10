News

Official new Newcastle United training ground update – 19 players return for pre-season preparations

The club have released a new gallery of images from the Newcastle United training ground.

The images released, showing Newcastle United players who had returned yesterday (Sunday 9 July 2023) to begin pre-season preparations.

We are now only five days away from that first pre-season friendly at Gateshead on Saturday (15 July) and 33 days away from NUFC kicking off their Premier League season at home to Aston Villa, a 5.30pm kick-off at home to Aston Villa.

The photo gallery published from the Newcastle United training ground (along with other images the club have put out on social media) showed these 19 players from what we could see:

Elliot Anderson, Dan Burn, Karl Darlow, Paul Dummett, Mark Gillespie, Loris Karius, Emil Krafth, Jamaal Lascelles, Jamal Lewis, Sean Longstaff, Javier Manquillo, Lewis Miley, Jacob Murphy, Nick Pope, Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier, Kelland Watts

When releasing the Newcastle United training images, the club included this text, helping to explain the absence of certain players:

‘Toon in training: Magpies step up pre-season training ahead of new campaign

New signing Sandro Tonali will link up with the team later, along with the likes of Anthony Gordon, who lifted the European Under-21 Championship trophy with England on Saturday, and international players like Bruno Guimarães, Joelinton, Fabian Schär and Miguel Almiron.

But having the bulk of his squad together again was a big step towards the first pre-season friendly of the summer, at Gateshead next weekend.’

Eddie Howe gave his first pre-season interview on Sunday as well, during which he gave an update on a number of players who were missing at the end of last season due to injury. The Newcastle United Head Coach confirming that whilst Sean Longstaff was now fully recovered, long-term injured Emil Krafth is not expected to be ready in time to take part in any of the pre-season friendlies.

Eddie Howe also said that Joe Willock is recovering well from his hamstring injury but not quite at the point yet where he will be able to return to group training. Whilst Nick Pope was out on the training pitch yesterday but after surgery on a finger in late May, isn’t able to train as a goalkeeper using his hands at the minute and instead just working on his fitness and footwork.

