Transfer Market

Official club update on five Newcastle United players set to move to other clubs

Whilst the primary focus is on signings that NUFC are making this summer, it is also important that as many Newcastle United players as possible who Eddie Howe doesn’t have in his plans, can be found new clubs.

Space needing to be made for new signings and with Newcastle United dealing with tight FFP parameters, the savings on wages and of course any transfer / loan fees, will all help.

So far in this summer transfer window, Newcastle United have picked up £15m for Chris Wood when his permanent deal went through on the window opening, whilst Yankuba Minteh was instantly loaned to Feyenoord after he signed from Odense for £7m.

However, any number of Newcastle United players are expected to follow them out of the door in the remainder of this summer 2023 transfer window.

Eddie Howe has now given an official club update on the situations regarding five Newcastle United players who are set to move to new clubs in this window:

Allan Saint-Maximin

It has been widely reported that everything is sorted with ASM’s move to Al-Ahli and just a case of when the Saudi club will announce the deal, they have taken their time with recent high profile signings made, Riyad Mahrez the latest. Eddie Howe saying about ASM’s move Al-Ahli, ‘If nothing officially has come out then the deal is not completed.’

Jamal Lewis

The left-back desperately in need of regular football and with two years left on his NUFC deal, Howe confirming, ‘A loan move to Watford will get done in the next 24 hours.’

Garang Kuol

On Tuesday, the usually very reliable Athletic reported that the teenage striker will join Dutch top tier side FC Volendam on loan, once his work permit is sorted. When asked about Kuol, the NUFC Head Coach saying nothing imminent.

Karl Darlow

The NUFC keeper had been expected to sign for Bournemouth but now Leeds reportedly favourites. No confirmation from Eddie Howe as to which club are going to be buying Darlow but he said that hopefully the goalkeeper will complete a transfer this week.

Eddie Howe saying about the imminent departure of the 32 year old, ‘Karl Darlow will certainly go with our best wishes, an incredible servant to the football club. We value him but we can’t carry a team of five goalkeepers (Pope, Dubravka, Karius and Gillespie set to be at NUFC this coming season).’

Harrison Ashby

The January signing from West Ham is heavily expected to go to Championship side Swansea on loan. The reports in both Wales and on Tyneside repeatedly indicating that Ashby will move on loan, once Newcastle bring in a new signing on the right side of defence, with Livramento seemingly the player Eddie Howe definitely wants to sign, with three bids turned down by Southampton already. Howe though claiming that nothing imminent on Ashby moving out yet.

Eddie Howe also asked in Atlanta at his pre-Chelsea press conference about trying to bring more new signings in…

“That never stops.

“We’re aware we need to improve the depth in our squad.

“We are currently working towards that but no updates on anybody getting closer (to signing).

“Still in the phase where we are trying our best.

“We have a full (recruitment) team with us trying to help us get those deals done.”

I am not claiming any insider knowledge that signings are definitely imminent BUT worth pointing out that Eddie Poker Face Howe never gives anything away.

On Saturday at the pre-Villa press conference, Eddie Howe sat there and told the NUFC media that no deals were close at all to happening, when at the very same time Harvey Barnes was actually en route to join the Newcastle squad in Atlanta, having completed his transfer.

I think these next couple of weeks we are sure to see a flurry of Newcastle United players moving out and at least one or two more new signings coming in.

