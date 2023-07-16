News

Official club update on 4 injured Newcastle United players who missed Gateshead friendly

A lot of Newcastle United players were missing from the squad that took on Gateshead in Saturday’s opening friendly of pre-season.

Those missing, included at least 11 first team squad members who had been involved in summer internationals with their countries, these players allowed an extended break and only starting to arrive back at the training ground on Friday.

However, of those Newcastle United players who had returned last weekend for pre-season and were expected to be involved in Saturday’s match, there were a number of them who were also missing.

Altogether, Eddie Howe updated after the Gateshead match on four Newcastle United players who missed the friendly due to injury.

Jacob Murphy – “Jacob has a shoulder injury but we don’t think it’s serious and we hope he will be back very soon.”

Jamaal Lascelles – “Jamaal has a tight muscle and we hope he will be back very soon as well.”

Nick Pope – “Nick Pope is doing well. He is doing light handling now, so he has made good progress from his finger injury and we hope he will back available to play in and around the America trip, maybe just after.”

Joe Willock – “Joe Willock is making good progress, he hasn’t trained with us yet but is on track to train with us in America.”

Ahead of yesterday’s match, Eddie Howe had made clear that Willock and Pope weren’t ready to be involved yet, the same with long-term injury Emil Krafth, Howe revealing that he doesn’t expect the defender to have any involvement in the pre-season friendlies as he continues his recovery.

Paul Dummett was another player missing against Gateshead but no explanation from Eddie Howe on his absence.

Whilst Jeff Hendrick, Isaac Hayden and Ryan Fraser weren’t involved either but for that trio, it has already been made clear that none of the three will be involved in any of the first team friendlies, as they look for new clubs.

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers v Newcastle (7.45pm) Allan McGregor testimonial at Ibrox, NUFC allocated 8,000 tickets – Sold out. To be streamed live by NUFC TV at a price of £7.99

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle v Aston Villa – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

USA Time – 7pm kick-off Sunday 23 July

UK Time – 12am kick-off Monday 24 July (***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July

UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

