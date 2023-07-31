News

NUFC official announcement – Newcastle United Women season tickets for 2023/24 Northern Premier games

Newcastle United Women season tickets have gone on sale.

The club announcing on Monday morning the prices to watch the women’s team next season.

The Newcastle United Women season tickets will cover 11 FAWNL matches in this upcoming 2023/24 season.

Newcastle United official announcement : 2023/24 Newcastle United Women season tickets go on sale – 31 July 2023:

‘Newcastle United Women supporters now have the opportunity to buy their season ticket for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign.

It will see Becky Langley’s side play in the third tier, following their FA Women’s National League Division One North title success last term.

The Magpies, who have signed eight new players this summer, will begin their Northern Premier Division campaign at Kingston Park, hosting Halifax Women on Sunday, 20th August.

Fans can claim their ticket to every single Newcastle Women home league match at book.nufc.co.uk.

Tickets are priced at £50 for adults and £10 for children, with cup matches being exclusively pay-on-the-gate. Cup match prices are £5 for adults and £1 for children.

Langley’s side have total of 11 home FAWNL matches scheduled for 2023/24, meaning that prices work out at roughly £4.50 per game for adults, and 91p per match for children.

Due to multiple venues – the team played the majority of their home games at Kingston Park last term but also played at St. James’ Park, Druid Park and Whitley Park – the club are not yet in a position to implement digital season tickets for Newcastle United Women, but are working towards being able to in the future.

Visit book.nufc.co.uk to purchase Newcastle United Women season tickets for 2023/24.’

