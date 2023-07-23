Opinion

NUFC media clueless as Harvey Barnes joins up with Newcastle United squad in the USA – Video

Harvey Barnes is now a Newcastle United player.

An official club announcement at 3pm (10am on the East Coast of USA) on Sunday revealing the news.

Great to see Harvey Barnes now in black and white and yet again we see how clueless the NUFC media are these days.

Only hours earlier Eddie Howe kept a straight face, telling the NUFC journalists who had traveled the States that no signing was imminent, including Harvey Barnes.

The NUFC media lapped this up as fact, many of them putting a real negative spin on Howe’s words, when are Newcastle United going to get any more signings in etc etc…

However, whilst Eddie Howe was telling them nothing had so far been agreed, the truth was that Harvey Barnes was actually en route to the United States and the deal was already all signed off!!!

Not a single NUFC journalist having a clue.

So when Newcastle United formally announced the deal at 3pm UK time today, Harvey Barnes had already met up with Eddie Howe, his coaching team and the rest of the Newcastle United squad!

🗣 “For a player looking on, it’s a project you want to be involved in.” Our first interview with Harvey Barnes! pic.twitter.com/BJnW5ADh0X — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) July 23, 2023

I absolute love the way things are done now, instead of the club leaking like a sieve back in the days of Mike Ashley and Steve Bruce, now everything done so professionally and the NUFC media totally in the dark. They only find out now about signings having been made at the same time as the fans!!

Newcastle United official Harvey Barnes announcement – 23 July 2023:

‘Newcastle United are delighted to announce the signing of winger Harvey Barnes for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old has signed a five-year contract and becomes the Magpies’ third signing of the summer following the arrivals of promising forward Yankuba Minteh and Italian international midfielder Sandro Tonali.

Barnes joins Eddie Howe’s side from Leicester City, where he came through the club’s youth academy.

During his time with the Foxes, he clocked up 187 first team appearances and won the FA Cup, as well as being capped at senior international level by England.

Despite suffering relegation last season, Barnes recorded the best Premier League goalscoring return of his career, netting 13 times to finish as the club’s top scorer.

Barnes said: “I’m delighted. It’s an amazing club and for me it’s a massive opportunity to come and be involved in a successful team that’s doing exciting things, so I’m absolutely buzzing to be here.

“I think it’s an attacker’s dream to come into a team like this; it’s high paced, it’s physically demanding, but you can see the rewards of that with the chances and the goals scored, so I think I’ll certainly suit the style.”

Newcastle United head coach, Eddie Howe, said: “Harvey is an exciting talent who I have admired for a long time so I’m delighted to welcome him to Newcastle United.

“He is strong, quick and very good technically, and he showed last season in particular that he has an eye for goal from wide positions.

“He will add a different element to our play and we look forward to working with him as we prepare for the season ahead.”

