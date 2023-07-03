Opinion

Now 7 Newcastle United players who couldn’t be improved on in transfer market with Sandro Tonali signing

A lot of talk about potential new Newcastle United players who could arrive via the transfer market.

Having read and listened to a lot of comments and conversations, I think it is worth reminding ourselves of exactly where we are at now.

Where Newcastle United is as a club in terms of its team / squad strengths.

Through some great work in the transfer market these past 18 months AND some equally great work on the training ground, Eddie Howe has transformed this football club.

With Sandro Tonali set to sign any day now, with the deal complete…

These are the Newcastle United players that currently couldn’t be improved on in the transfer market:

Nick Pope

Kieran Trippier

Sven Botman

Bruno Guimaraes

Sandro Tonali

Joelinton

Alexander Isak

With the above, I am meaning realistically these Newcastle United players can’t be improved upon at this point. If money was absolutely no object and you could go out and buy what you consider the best 11 players in the world, then naturally that would be a different matter.

However, even then, I would see some of the above as difficult to dislodge even if you could buy anybody, considering how well they have done for NUFC last season.

Obviously Sandro Tonali is yet to play in black and white but his whole profile points to him as a player on this level, particularly when you consider the Serie A, media and fan backlash at AC Milan losing this young Italy international midfielder.

So anyway, for me this is where we are at, despite now showing real ambition in the transfer market, seven Newcastle United players where NUFC can’t realistically go out and bring in better options.

This to me sums up just how difficult it is now to improve this Newcastle United first team, whereas during the decade and a half of Mike Ashley, pretty much every position the vast majority of the time, could have been easily improved on, if any ambition shown in the transfer market.

We then have the next level of Newcastle United players

Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Joe Willock, Sean Longstaff, ASM, Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson, Martin Dubravka

All of these players are individuals who have shown so often they can perform at similar levels to the seven named above.

With ASM it is a little different, as I am taking his overall form over these past four seasons, not just focusing on last season. However, when you take his at times up and down performances, for me they definitely have him in this grouping.

Similarly, with Martin Dubravka it is obviously not judging him on last season. Only the one Premier League start. Instead, he has shown from February 2018 onwards that he is a quality Premier League level keeper and could / would easily be a PL number one at another club next season, so a big boost if Eddie Howe can keep him as number two to Nick Pope.

Newcastle United players another level down

Matt Targett, Jacob Murphy, Anthony Gordon, Elliot Anderson

A different story with each of these four.

Targett had an injury hit 2022/23 season and if once again showing his loan form of 2021/22, could easily head back into that level above with the likes of Burn and Schar.

Anthony Gordon for sure the same. Now building up his fitness / stamina levels to Eddie Howe standards, his form for England at the Under 21 Euros is showing why the NUFC Head Coach bought him, build on that and he is well into that level above.

As for Jacob Murphy, what can you say? Going from zero to hero.

I still see him as a squad player but if Murphy could repeat week in week out repeat some of that late 2022/23 season form, then who knows???

Elliot Anderson showing definite signs of quality last season but still to get a proper chance, certainly has the potential to move up.

So there you have it, for me that is 19 Newcastle United players for starters that I am more than happy with, that are set to be in 2023/24 NUFC playing squad, including those seven elites that I have detailed at the top.

Obviously we should always strive for ever increasing quality AND that is undoubtedly what the likes of Dan Ashworth and Eddie Howe are doing. As the Tonali deal shows and the signing of Yankuba Minteh, the 18 year old one for the future (next season???) as he starts a season with Dutch champions and Champions League competitors, Feyenoord.

Newcastle United are now in a great place and as fans we need to accept that AND shout about it. Hopefully that list above of 19 (maybe even the elite seven!) will be added to in these remaining 61 days of the summer 2023 transfer window.

