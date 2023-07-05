Opinion

Nottingham Forest fans asked if want to see Newcastle signings Jonjo Shelvey and Chris Wood stay

Jonjo Shelvey exited Newcastle United after seven years at the club.

The midfielder sold to Nottingham Forest in the January transfer window.

Jonjo Shelvey following Chris Wood out of St James’ Park, the striker having earlier that month moved on an initial loan move, which then became permanent when this summer 2023 transfer window opened.

Fair to say that the City Ground club have ‘quite’ a big squad, so now Forest fans quizzed on who they want to see stay at the club with the Premier League kicking off again in five weeks time.

Nottingham Forest fans asked by Nottinghamshire Live which players they want to keep for the 2023/24 season (Percentage of Forest fans who want each player to stay):

Taiwo Awoniyi – 98%

Danilo – 98%

Morgan Gibbs-White – 98%

Felipe – 96%

Brennan Johnson – 96%

Ryan Yates – 96%

Moussa Niakhate – 94%

Serge Aurier – 93%

Orel Mangala – 93%

Neco Williams – 93%

Joe Worrall – 91%

Gustavo Scarpa – 87%

Willy Boly – 82%

Omar Richards – 71%

Cheikhou Kouyate – 67%

Scott McKenna – 66%

Giulian Biancone – 65%

Harry Toffolo – 57%

Wayne Hennessey – 48%

Lewis O’Brien – 46%

Sam Surridge – 45%

Remo Freuler – 30%

Chris Wood – 25%

Alex Mighten – 23%

Emmanuel Dennis – 19%

Steve Cook – 13%

Jonjo Shelvey – 5%

For the former Newcastle United pair, only one in four wanting Chris Wood to stay and lowest of all, only one in twenty wanting Jonjo Shelvey to remain!

Whatever you think of how the two players performed when at Newcastle United, I think it was absolutely brilliant business and exactly the right time for Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth to move the duo on six months ago, ensuring transfer cash brought in and two sizeable pay packets off the wage bill.

