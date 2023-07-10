Transfer Market

Noah Okafor makes public a £32m bid by Newcastle United to try and buy him

Noah Okafor has revealed a £32m bid from Newcastle United.

The RB Salzburg player making public the bid when speaking on the Say Less podcast, as reported by Sky Sports Austria.

Noah Okafor says that the 38m euros bid came in the summer 2022 transfer window BUT that he only later found out about it, as RB Salzburg kept news of the Newcastle United bid from him.

An international teammate of Fabian Schar with Switzerland, both in the squad in Qatar for the World Cup, Okafor has been linked with a number of clubs for the past couple of transfer windows and that continues to be the case this summer, including ongoing claimed interest from Premier League clubs.

Noah Okafor now telling the Say Less podcast about what happened last summer:

“I had a lot of offers, four or five for sure.

“Newcastle were there, West Ham were there, Dortmund.

“Suddenly it started, I had so many clubs [interested in signing me].

“I think [the] Newcastle bid [was] €38m (approx 32m) but I didn’t even know.

“Salzburg always said: ‘We want you to stay’.”

A right footed versatile attacking player, who is still only 23, who can play across the frontline, it is easy to see why Eddie Howe and Newcastle United were / are interested.

In that 2021/22 season before the claimed £32m Newcastle bid, Noah Okafor only started 11 league games but scored nine goals as RB Salzburg won the league and cup double.

They / he also made history, when his goal against Sevilla took the club through to the last 16 of the Champions League in December 2021, becoming the first ever Austrian club to do so.

As for how solid that £32m claimed NUFC offer actually was – a written formal offer, a verbal one, or whatever, we will never know.

