Opinion

No option but for the Newcastle United owners to put ticket prices up

I’m old enough to remember queuing up at the Leazes End for a Saturday 3pm kick-off, with cash in my pocket to pay at the turnstile to stand and watch the game.

In terms of fan improvement over the years, we are light years away from that.

After Hillsborough we all got a seat, we are not fenced in, have civilised facilities and with the help of the broadcast deals, domestic and overseas, we have the best players and league in the world.

The Premier League got very rich owners, good and bad, in the case of Newcastle United very bad, but this enabled the odd dodgy Russian and Sheikh to buy success and price everyone else out of the game.

So they introduced FFP (Financial Fair Play) and began to enforce it properly, just as Newcastle United got mega rich owners, oh the irony.

Basically, your ability to buy players depending on how much you can generate in terms of revenues, FFP restrictions only allowing club owners to spend a certain amount more then the cash coming in.

Revenues coming via commercial, matchday and broadcast. Plus the option of selling players to increase your capacity to spend on incoming signings.

At the point in time of the Newcastle United takeover, our commercial deals were pretty much tied up medium term, our playing staff had not great value, whilst matchday revenue was still better than many other Premier League clubs but St James’ Park never having sold out in a single match during Steve Bruce’s time under Mike Ashley.

Plus, of those still attending, tens of thousands of fans on the vastly discounted long-term season ticket deals brought in by Ashley to try and stop supporters deserting him. Tickets for cup games and friendlies sold on the cheap, to try and get backsides on seats next to Ashley’s advertising.

Along with the new Newcastle United owners, Eddie Howe then came in and turned half a dozen no-hopers into Premier League players and internationals.

Whilst our marketing department making the best they could of a bad job on the commercial side.

So time for the fans to make a choice.

Do you want a top four side that wins trophies or do you want to be sixth?

Liverpool get similar gates as Newcastle United but generate far more revenue per game, I understand this could be as high as 40% more.

We all have to do our bit, as well as those in hospitality, the ordinary fans can’t expect prices to have stayed at the level they were under Mike Ashley, especially those on the long-term cheap deals.

It has to happen.

This lot have a plan for the club and don’t say they don’t understand loyalty or tradition, they do. The stadium will always be where it is.

The passion and atmosphere is back, giving us what both us and they want.

Revenue growth from ticket sales needs to be part of the overall picture, to help build the club. Unpopular decisions will have to be made, it’s for the common good but some people will lose out.

The Newcastle United owners I’m sure would much prefer to keep all 52,000 happy and just chuck money at it but FFP means that can’t be the case.

In Eddie we trust.

