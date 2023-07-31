News

Newcastle v Aston Villa tickets – Club pressed for answers on delays (Man City as well)

Newcastle v Aston Villa tickets went on sale to away fans seven days ago.

On that day (Monday 24 July 2023), NUST (Newcastle United Supporters Trust) said that they had contacted club staff to ask once again what was happening with sales of that match to Newcastle fans.

The club staff assuring NUST that information on Newcastle v Aston Villa tickets would be ‘announced ASAP.’

With only 12 days to go now until the Villa match, still no tickets on sale yet to Newcastle fans and not even any explanation for the delay from the club.

It is the same with the Man City away match the following Saturday (19 August), no tickets on sale as yet to NUFC fans, nor any explanation / guidance from the club to supporters.

Now NUST have said they’ve ‘pressed the club’ again regarding when we will hear about Newcastle v Aston Villa tickets but clearly no instant update forthcoming.

Obviously the tickets will sell out for sure whenever they go on sale (well, so long as we are given at least an hour or two’s notice…) but all a bit bizarre that the club aren’t giving fans at least some kind of update / guidance on what is happening.

Or rather, why nothing has happened…

NUST Chair Greg Tomlinson via Twitter – 24 July 2023:

‘I spoke with club staff (who are in the US on tour) today and they assure us ticketing (for Newcastle matches v Aston Villa and Man City) and membership details will be announced asap.’

NUST via Twitter – 31 July 2023:

‘We have pressed the club this morning for some communication around ticket sales for both the upcoming Villa and Man City games.’

Newcastle United matches on Sky Sports and TNT now confirmed for August and September 2023 in the Premier League:

Saturday 12 August 2023 – Newcastle v Aston Villa (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 19 August 2023 – Man City v Newcastle (8pm) TNT

Sunday 27 August 2023 – Newcastle v Liverpool (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 2 September 2023 – Brighton v Newcastle (5.30pm) Sky Sports

Sunday 17 September 2023 – Newcastle v Brentford (4.30pm) Sky Sports (*Could still be moved after Champions League draw on 31 August 2023)

Sunday 24 September 2023 – Sheff Utd v Newcastle (4.30pm) Sky Sports

Saturday 30 September 2023 – Newcastle v Burnley

