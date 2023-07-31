News

Newcastle United transfer window now 3 in and 9 out – Successful window or more work to do?

So how has the Newcastle United transfer window gone for you?

Both Karl Darlow and Allan Saint-Maximin have exited St James’ Park over the weekend, bringing it to nine outgoing players in total.

Whilst for incoming, three signings coming in, so far, during this summer 2023 Newcastle United transfer window.

As things stand, 47 days of the Newcastle United transfer window have been completed, with 33 days left to go, including today (Monday 31 July).

The window finally closes at 11pm on 1 September, the day after the draw for the Champions League group stages.

Newcastle United transfer window:

Players In:

Yankuba Minteh – £7m buy from Odense

Sandro Tonali – £52m buy from AC Milan

Harvey Barnes – £38m buy from Leicester City

Players Out:

Chris Wood – Sold for £15m to Nottingham Forest

Ciaran Clark – Released at end of contract

Matty Longstaff – Released at end of contract

Yankuba Minteh – A season long loan to Dutch champions Feyenoord

Matty Bondswell – A season long loan to Newport County

Kell Watts – A season long loan to Wigan Athletic

Jamal Lewis – A season long loan to Watford

Karl Darlow – Sold for £400,000 to Leeds

Allan Saint-Maximin – Sold for £23m to Al-Ahli

My take on it is that so far I think Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth have done well, but, more work to do.

Minteh looks a great prospect for the future and has gone on loan to another Champions League club, whilst Tonali and Barnes speak for themselves. Two signings who in my opinion have improved our first choice eleven for sure.

However, I think at least a couple of more signings ideally needed, especially to strengthen the depth of options on the right side of defence. Tino Livramento would obviously tick a big box in that department, if Newcastle can get him over the line after reportedly having already three offers turned down by Southampton.

Also plenty work to be still done on the outgoing front.

Garang Kuol appears set to go out on loan again, with Holland seemingly the likely destination. Whilst Eddie Howe has made clear that Isaac Hayden, Jeff Hendrick and Ryan Fraser have no future at St James’ Park, so for starters, that trio all need to find new clubs.

Certain other departures appear to depend on whether other new signings come in. Harrison Ashby heavily rumoured to be set for a loan move to Swansea to get regular first team football, but only if Livramento or another option comes in.

Jamaal Lascelles has only one year left on his contract and will shortly turn 30, with so little first team football last season, my feeling is that if a suitable club makes a decent offer, then it could well suit club and player for him to move on for regular football. However, once again, if Lascelles did go, then you would imagine that would only happen if Eddie Howe was bringing somebody in this window in that position.

I think a busy 33 days to go in this Newcastle United transfer window, so far so good but hopefully even more good news to come.

