Opinion

Newcastle United transfer window – Harvey Barnes the tipping point?

This Newcastle United transfer window feels like it has been going on for some considerable time.

Fans looking forward to this new season that is rapidly approaching and wanting as strong a team and squad as possible.

Quality AND quantity going to be needed, with Premier League AND Champions League to deal with, plus of course the FA Cup and League Cup.

Can this Newcastle United transfer window enable Eddie Howe and his squad to compete on all four fronts?

Harvey Barnes is of course the most recent arrival.

Sunday’s announcement seeing yet another lengthy transfer tale brought to a successful conclusion on this occasion.

The Harvey Barnes signing was actually announced at pretty much exactly the halfway point of this Newcastle United transfer window, at that point 40 days having passed of the summer window, 40 still to go.

So, with this Newcastle United transfer window, was Harvey Barnes the tipping point?

Was this the moment when for you, this summer window became a success?

All football fans will hope for more and more signings and I am confident that before we get past 11pm on 1 September 2023, Newcastle will have signed at least one or two more, but I have to say, I am really happy with where NUFC are now at.

As things currently stand, Newcastle have this window signed Yankuba Minteh for £7m, Sandro Tonali £52m and Harvey Barnes £39m. These are the reported guaranteed transfer fees, not including the potential future add-ons.

So roughly around £100m and most importantly, as well as a possible star winger of the future in Minteh, Eddie Howe signing two players who go straight into our best NUFC eleven.

As things move on under Eddie Howe and the improvement in the team and squad, it becomes ever more difficult to make signings who you can say for sure will improve your first choice side. For me, Tonali and Barnes do that for sure.

I wouldn’t say no to an attacking left-back and at least one right-sided defender as back-up, however, when you look at where the team and squad were at the end of last season and where we are now, Newcastle United have made real progress via the transfer market this summer.

Quality midfielders such as Tonali and wingers such as Barnes with a proven record of goals and assists in the Premier League, are exactly the kind of players you want to see arriving.

Interesting to see what people say in the comments, do you agree this Newcastle United transfer window is already a huge success? Or are you asking for more, before believing that?

As an added bonus, Eddie Howe has also repeatedly insisted these past six months, that Anthony Gordon was a signing for this summer but brought forward because the chance to sign him early came up, due to Everton’s dire state. So effectively, he was bought with part of this summer 2023 NUFC transfer budget and fair to include him, which would bring summer spending up to around the £140m mark.

More importantly, Anthony Gordon is really looking the business now and these past six months have clearly helped bring him on and now as we are less than three weeks until the season kicks off, he is a real first team competitor as well as Barnes and Tonali.

Exciting times and with each season I have every faith that Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth will ensure that this Newcastle United team and squad will continue to get only stronger and stronger.

