Opinion

Newcastle United transfer targets – An ever shrinking pool

Plenty of Newcastle United transfer targets still getting mentioned in the media.

It is never ending.

Name after name put forward as Newcastle United transfer targets.

So many ‘targets’ it is bewildering that Eddie Howe and the club’s recruitment team have still only managed to add Sandro Tonali to the new season’s NUFC first team squad.

Pre-season training starting this week, the opening first team friendly only ten days away, the season kicking off in only five weeks time.

Like so much of what we get from the media these days, the coverage of Newcastle United transfer targets is a total joke.

In their ever desperate need for attention / clicks as the major national and especially local newspaper publishers increasingly struggle, we know that journalists have to come up with new transfer window stories EVERY day for EVERY Premier League club.

When it comes to getting clicks / attention, Newcastle United now for sure one of the very most attractive clubs to run stories on and it shows!

The reality of course is something very different, it is obvious to any rational person that when it comes to Newcastle United transfer targets, there is an ever shrinking pool of viable players to go after.

It was a very different case back in January 2022, only 18 months ago BUT in reality already a world away from what the situation is now.

Eddie Howe needing to bring in players urgently and not difficult to bring in automatic first team choices, with Trippier, Wood, Burn, Targett and Bruno brought in obviously to be first team players, though Howe took the brave approach of giving Guimaraes a little time to adapt before starting his first Premier League game six weeks after arriving.

Summer 2022 a very similar story, as Botman, Pope and Isak came in to play first team football, certainly not as squad players.

January 2023 and we are starting to see a slightly different situation, Newcastle United bringing in Anthony Gordon for £40m plus potential £5m future add-ons BUT not as first team player.

Obviously the idea is for him to become one BUT Eddie Howe recogising he had to do that deal in January, six months earlier than had been the plan, for a 21 year old who hopefully would with time be a regular first choice in the starting eleven. Thankfully the signs are now looking really good, with Anthony Gordon England’s best player so far in the Under 21s Euros, with a semi-final to play later today.

This is where we are now at.

Newcastle United fans desperately hoping for first team signings to be made, with the media on the other side of things, running countless embarrassing transfer stories of a never ending list of Newcastle United transfer targets.

The truth is, there are very few players now for Newcastle United to go for, who would be seen as instant first team players.

That is why Sandro Tonali is such a stand out signing and boost for everybody at NUFC. Signing somebody who looks almost certainly to be a similar level player as Bruno, Isak and Botman.

When you add in Pope, Trippier and Joelinton, as an article on The Mag earlier this week pointed out, Newcastle United for sure with at least seven players where basically impossible to improve on any of them, unless money no problem, nor the wishes of other clubs and the potential signings themselves.

As that article this week also stated, Newcastle then also having loads of other excellent performers in the shape of the likes of Schar, Burn, Willock, Longstaff, Wilson, Almiron, ASM and so on. Plus the swiftly improving Gordon as I mentioned earlier.

You then add in other massive factors in that when it comes to first team signings and potential Newcastle United transfer targets, the very clear Howe and Ashworth plan is to bring in younger players with their best years ahead of them when paying the big money, PLUS Newcastle carefully controlling the wage bill and ensuring it goes up step by step, not in an out of control surge that could quickly become unmanageable.

You are also looking at serious money pretty much for sure even when it comes to looking at squad players coming in, Southampton wanting £50m+ for Tino Livramento, whilst Newcastle seeing him as a squad player and understudy to Trippier, NUFC reportedly prepared to spend up to about £30m. That for a 21 year old squad player who has played a relative handful of matches and missed almost all of last season with a serious injury.

So next time you are getting upset / frustrated that Newcastle United are not signing a handful of these ‘obvious’ transfer targets that the media are pushing hour after hour, worth having a good look at them and asking yourself are they honestly good enough for the Newcastle United first team, or even to be an NUFC squad player as we swiftly progress?

