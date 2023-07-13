Opinion

Newcastle United transfer strategy – Still struggles to understand or accept when big money is/isn’t spent

The Newcastle United transfer strategy is intriguing now.

A world away from the shambles that it replaced, when the previous owner and his minions left St James’ Park.

Still of course having to read between the lines of the media reports and of course dismiss 99% of the clearly useless sources, where you are a fool if you keep going back to those who clearly know absolutely nothing, ever, and simply time after time make stuff up that never proves to be true, relying on fools to keep going returning for more fictional headlines and claims…

There are a small number of Newcastle United transfer sources that are worth taking notice of and whilst obviously they still don’t always get it right every occasion. They do over a period of time show that on enough occasions they have put out information that HAS proved to have substance.

Anyway, I want to concentrate on the big money deals that have been done since everything changed at St James’ Park after 7 October 2021.

Some inspired signings such as Trippier, Pope and Burn for ridiculously low prices but the overwhelming amount of cash spent so far by these Newcastle United owners and the recruitment team, has gone on Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali.

Now with this new Newcastle United transfer strategy, I have to say that I have full confidence in those making the decisions.

Will every big money Newcastle United transfer in the days, weeks, months, years to come, prove a massive success? No.

However, that is not the point.

It is simply a case of believing in the process.

Do you trust Eddie Howe, Dan Ashworth and the rest of their recruitment team, to now put NUFC in the best possible position when it comes to selecting which transfer targets to go for and how strongly?

It is an unequivocal yes from me.

However, for some, it doesn’t seem to be the case.

I think fans have to accept that for many of these signings, especially when the big money is getting spent on young players, mostly from overseas, then it isn’t necessarily the same as going out and buying say a quality 28 year old who has played in the upper reaches of the Premier League for years.

To greater or lesser extents, Eddie Howe has given time for these young big new signings to adapt to the Premier League and their new surroundings in general, that was the case for Bruno, Isak, Botman and Gordon, no doubt it will be the same for Tonali. Eddie Howe will only play the former AC Milan player when he is sure it is the best for player and club, for the short-term AND the longer-term.

The Newcastle United transfer strategy will not see players bought on a whim for big money.

Every one of these signings that big money is spent on, will have had months of preparation work spent on them, looking at all the data time after time and the player watched repeatedly in matches.

Yet some Newcastle fans go on like Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth have made very obvious expensive mistakes, both when it comes to players signed AND those not signed.

Eddie Howe has a certain way he wants the team to play and any player coming into this squad for big money, has to have the raw ingredients that could see them thriving in the high press and high tempo style, that needs a high level of fitness and stamina, especially in midfield and attacking positions.

I found it incredible how negative some fans were so quickly about Anthony Gordon, a 21 year old with relatively few games behind him, who had been treated abysmally by Everton and their fans, who had left that shambles of a club and he admitted himself, the physical demands of playing for NUFC under Eddie Howe were far beyond what training at Everton had prepared him for.

Rather than trusting the judgement of Howe and Ashworth, certain Newcastle fans giving their expert judgement after next to no time, that they had wasted £40m+ of NUFC money on this 21 year old.

In flashes last season you could see Gordon’s potential and this summer at the Under 21 Euros it is even more apparent. Helping England to be champions of Europe at Under 21 level AND named player of the tournament.

He is quick, direct, will score and make goals, plus he is now getting into the top physical state to do himself justice in the Eddie Howe style of doing things.

It is almost as though Dan Ashworth and Eddie Howe knew what they were doing…

Whilst those expert doubters sitting in their bedrooms playing FIFA / Football Manager might not be quite the reliable judges they thought they were. Amazing isn’t it.

I have seen the vocal minority now saying similar about Harvey Barnes, who looks very likely to become the next Newcastle United big money signing.

The sitting at home in their bedrooms expert analysts are doubting whether Barnes is good enough for the Newcastle United first team.

If signed it isn’t that I think Harvey Barnes will automatically play every match BUT I do think he would / will play plenty games next season AND would / will score and create plenty of goals.

Once again, Howe and Ashworth would only be going for the Leicester winger if all the background work added up to him being worth £35m or whatever.

What makes the doubts about Barnes particularly strange is that…

Despite the relegation last season, Harvey Barnes scored 13 Premier League goals from his wing position and was top scorer for the club, 13 goals from 32 PL starts mighty impressive when you consider how poor Leicester were overall.

His overall stats also very much stand up to the closest scrutiny. In these past four seasons, Harvey Barnes has had 57 direct goal involvements in the Premier League, scoring 34 and getting 23 assists. Quite astonishing that Barnes has only had 14 minutes in an England shirt and that was way back in October 2020.

Those stats on goals and assists absolutely blow out of the water any current NUFC midfielder or winger.

That kind of end product is arguably priceless.

With seemingly Howe and Ashworth seeing the rest of his game add up as well, Barnes could prove a stellar signing, giving NUFC some serious extra goal threat, on top of all the other strengths this Newcastle team and squad have.

Anyway, whoever Newcastle United go out and spend big money on, I will have absolute faith in the process.

Knowledge is power and Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth have plenty.

