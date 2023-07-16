Opinion

Newcastle United transfer policy – Anybody worried yet?

Well, the summer transfer window is rattling by.

Is anybody worried yet when it comes to the Newcastle United transfer policy?

Sandro Tonali has arrived to improve our midfield and the recruitment won’t stop there. No really, it won’t. Hold your horses and chill.

Now it can be difficult to gauge the true mood and feeling online, for a variety of reasons.

Differentiating between genuine Newcastle United fans and trolls can cloud things somewhat. The trolls you can normally spot, but picking out honest fans that have delusions of grandeur and/or that don’t see the reality of the situation, from the ones that have serious concerns with the squad, is another matter altogether.

Don’t panic Captain Mannering!

Well if you don’t subscribe to the words of Corporal Jones, how about the words of Eddie Howe.

“Financial fair play… words I don’t really like the sound of, but it is there in every conversation we have, because it is relevant and impacting what we can and can’t do.

“We have to be creative, sometimes think outside of the box, because we have a budget and we have to stick to it.

“We are prepared to be patient and get the right players but we are also aware that we need to improve the squad.

“So there will come a time that we have to move things forward quicker.

Normally a manager’s words need translating but that sounded quite self-explanatory. No guarded comments, no false promises, just simple facts.

Being “creative” and “thinking outside the box” suggests to me that loans, player part exchanges may be in order to cut down on massive fees. We’re not at the level where we can chuck money around. Our restrictive previous owner stunted our revenue streams to our disadvantage and we’re going to suffer that for a little while. The leaps in sponsorship recently, give optimism for better days ahead.

The Mike Ashley years have given us a false positive, but more importantly, a few negatives. Failure to keep the squad competitive had left us in a financial position where we could initially spend when the new owners came in but that has merely levelled us up to where we probably should have been with the minimum expectations of investment in the past. Fools Gold if you like.

Let’s not overlook the fact that Eddie Howe and his team have turned a few fringe players into world beaters in comparison to what they were. This has saved the club a fortune, getting Champions League performances out of players that were fighting relegation is the equivalent of turning water into wine. And this window will likely be QUALITY over QUANTITY. Don’t expect five players.

The recruitment has been pitch perfect these last 20 months and I expect it to continue. The two factors have combined to put us in dreamland, or to call it what it is, the Champions League.

Manchester United have fallen foul of FFP (even though the fine was a pittance), Manchester City have a raft of charges against them. Chelsea have gone out and thrown money around like confetti and had one of their worst seasons in decades. Liverpool have spent big and underachieved last season. Arsenal have gone out and blown £105m on one single player in Declan Rice while adding Kai Havertz for £60m+ and Jurrien Timber for £30m+.

Tottenham Hotspur have gone out and signed long time Toon target James Maddison for £45m, someone that clearly didn’t want to be at Newcastle. In recent years Everton have spent fortunes, only to end up narrowly avoiding the Championship, so far.

As far as I’m concerned, the Newcastle United leadership have nothing to explain. If time is to be taken then fine. If some are concerned that they are taking too long then tough, they’ll get it right in good time.

Other clubs will no doubt sign players in the coming days and no doubt some fans will be glued to Sky Sports News hoping to see Newcastle United’s name running along the ticker at the bottom of the screen. It won’t be me, for I believe in the process they are going through.

So of all the clubs, the one transfer policy I would follow… is the Newcastle United transfer policy.

