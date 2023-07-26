News

Newcastle United training update – Three positives ahead of Chelsea match

Newcastle United training ahead of Wednesday night’s (Thursday early hours UK time) Chelsea match.

Tuesday’s training giving three seemingly positive updates.

Great to see as Eddie Howe looks to have as many first team contenders for as much of pre-season as possible.

Nick Pope in full training and in practice games during that training.

So far, Karius and Darlow got a half each in both of the Rangers and Gateshead friendlies, then Dubravka the full match against Villa on Sunday.

Now seemingly fully recovered from the finger operation back in May, hopefully we will now see Nick Pope play against Chelsea tonight.

Meanwhile, Joe Willock is back in full training.

The midfielder finally back from a hamstring injury that saw him miss the final games of last season.

Here’s hoping he might be ok to get some minutes tonight, failing that, against Brighton on Friday.

Meanwhile, after playing against both Gateshead and Rangers, Sean Longstaff then missed the Villa match. Eddie Howe talking about a minor injury and hopefully back soon.

The Geordie midfielder on Tuesday was back on the training pitch. He was training on his own though, so surely won’t be involved tonight. Fingers crossed he is back shortly in group training and can be maybe involved against Brighton.

The full seven game pre-season programme of Newcastle United friendlies, including broadcasting details:

Saturday 15 July 2023

Gateshead 2 Newcastle 3

Tuesday 18 July 2023

Rangers 1 Newcastle 2

Sunday 23 July 2023 / Monday 24 July 2023

Newcastle 3 Aston Villa 3 (Played at Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia)

Wednesday 26 July 2023 / Thursday 27 July 2023

Newcastle v Chelsea – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

USA Time – 8.15pm kick-off Wednesday 26 July

UK Time – 1.15am kick-off Thursday 27 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Friday 28 July 2023 / Saturday 29 July 2023

Newcastle v Brighton (7:30pm – Local time) Red Bull Arena, New Jersey – Sold out

USA Time – 7.30pm kick-off Friday 28 July

UK Time – 12.30am kick-off Saturday 29 July

(***To be screened live Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Ultra HDR, Sky Sports Premier League)

Saturday 5 August 2023

Newcastle v Fiorentina (3:30pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

Sunday 6 August 2023

Newcastle v Villarreal (4pm) Part of the Sela Cup at St James’ Park

